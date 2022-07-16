Joe Dante claims that Baby Yoda is a copy of Gizmo

Digital Millennium

joe dante He is known for being the director of the film gremlins, one of the classics of the 80s. The tape was written by Chris Columbus and starred Zach Galligan and Phoebe Cates. It was also produced by Michael Finnell, while Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and steven spielberg They were the executive producers.

Recently Joe Dante stated that Baby Yodaa character that appears in The Mandalorian, is a copy of his character Gizmothe main character Mogwai in Dante’s classic 1984 horror comedy.

“I think the longevity of the movies is really key for this character (Gizmo), who is essentially like a baby,” the legendary sci-fi horror filmmaker said with a wry smile, during a video chat ahead of his appearance on San Francisco. “Which brings me, of course, to the subject of Baby Yoda, who is completely stolen and just copied. Shamelessly, I would think,” he declared.

The director assured that he does not hold a “grudge” and that he does not intend to sue either Disney or LucasFilm since he considers that the “gremlins” have become a cultural phenomenon of their own.

The director is promoting the new HBO Max project, Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai where he is a consultant for the series and attended the prestigious Annecy International Animated Film Festival in France last month for the world premiere of the first episode.

