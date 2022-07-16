Jack Nicholson’s three favorite directors

A few weeks ago we told you that Jack Nicholson the best actor of all time is Marlon Brando, but the truth is that the three-time Oscar winner is also has expressed his admiration for various directors throughout his career. As Far Out Magazine recalls, the native of Neptune City (New Jersey) stated on different occasions who are the bosses behind the camera that he most admires.

According to the aforementioned medium, the person in charge of compiling the names of the legendary interpreter’s favorite directors was Dennis McDougal, who revealed it in his biographical book entitled How Jack Nicholson Became the Biggest Movie Star in Modern Times. There McDougal writes about how the star of the seventh art was summoned to help make the feature film The Big Brass Ring, tape with a script written by Orson Welles before his untimely death. In that section of the book, the author expresses how the person in charge of the film Citizen Kane was one of Nicholson’s all-time favorite directors.

“Jack named Welles along with akira kurosawa Y John Ford as his three favorite directors of all time, ”says McDougal in his writing. It is worth mentioning that, as Far Out Magazine recalls, although the Nicholson-Welles duo never had the opportunity to coincide in a project in the roles of actor and director, respectively, both worked together in A Safe Placewhile “Kurosawa never stopped making Japanese films, and American filmmaker John Ford was too busy in his own creative bubble with the likes of James Stewart and John Wayne to consider a young Jack Nicholson.”