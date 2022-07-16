Is Tano in danger? In America they start a campaign for the return of Turco Mohamed

Although the start of the America in the Opening Tournament 2022 was full of doubts, the victory against Toluca gave Fernando Ortíz peace of mind on the bench. And despite the fact that the team’s actions have been positive, a sector of the fans dreams of return of Antonio Mohammed.

The Turk is currently the technical director of Atletico Mineirobut it was just eliminated from the Brazilian Cup against Flamengo and that left him on the tightrope. According to information from ESPNthe board of directors of the Brazilian club questioned the continuity of the Argentine.

Rumors indicate that Mohamed may be fired before the match against Botafogothis Sunday, July 17, although for now no one within the institution has issued information about it.

If his dismissal is confirmed, several Eagles fans have already started the campaign for Turco Mohamed to lead América again and make it champion, as happened in the 2014 Apertura.

“@ClubAmerica can we meet again with an old friend please”; “This is @ClubAmerica speaking @Sbanos @hginarritu”; “Turco Mohamed is coming to raise the 14 along with Cabecita and Ochoa“.

