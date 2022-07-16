Is it valid to use the asterisk to correct a word from a previous message? – Teach me about Science

Is it valid to use the asterisk to correct a word from a previous message?

Currently messaging through social networks is extremely popular. It can be said that everyone does it, and since it is human to make mistakes, a way of correcting the wrong words in the messages has been adopted. As the title of the article says, it is the asterisk

surely you have also used it for that purpose, but have you ever wondered if it is correct to use this symbol to correct a word in a previous message?

  • The short answer: The Royal Spanish Academy (RAE) says yes, it is valid; its use is typical of chats -instant messaging and social networks- and it can be written both before and after the expression that is corrected, always attached to it. Example:
  • I will finish alone.

*just alone*

For many, the first few paragraphs must have satisfied their curiosity and they will be gone quickly. If you want to continue learning, here we are going to explore more about this sign

.

We must start by knowing that the asterisk o

In areas such as networks, chats and electronic messaging, the use of the asterisk is normal to indicate the correction of a wrong or misspelled word in the previous intervention. 1/2

– RAE (@RAEinforma)May 13, 2021Share science, share knowledge.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker