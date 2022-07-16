Is it valid to use the asterisk to correct a word from a previous message? – Teach me about Science

Currently messaging through social networks is extremely popular. It can be said that everyone does it, and since it is human to make mistakes, a way of correcting the wrong words in the messages has been adopted. As the title of the article says, it is the asterisk

surely you have also used it for that purpose, but have you ever wondered if it is correct to use this symbol to correct a word in a previous message?

The short answer: The Royal Spanish Academy (RAE) says yes, it is valid; its use is typical of chats -instant messaging and social networks- and it can be written both before and after the expression that is corrected, always attached to it. Example:

I will finish alone.

*just alone*

For many, the first few paragraphs must have satisfied their curiosity and they will be gone quickly. If you want to continue learning, here we are going to explore more about this sign

.

We must start by knowing that the asterisk o

is not a punctuation mark, but an auxiliary spelling mark. According to the RAE, It can be followed by a period if the context requires it (for example, if it is used as a call note at the end of a statement). The use of the asterisk in social networks. In the same way, the RAE comes to the rescue explaining that in areas such as networks, chats and electronic messaging, it is normal to use the asterisk to indicate the correction of a wrong or mistyped word in the previous intervention. When using this sign to introduce a correction in electronic messages or posts on social networks, it can be placed both before and after the corrected form; usually only the corrected word is repeated. #RAEconsultations