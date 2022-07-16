Is home birth recommended?

In recent times, the work of home birth has been an increasingly popular choice for expectant mothersso much so that several celebrities such as Hilary Duff, Gigi Hadid and even Meryl Streep have taken it.

An article in the journal of the Spanish Pediatric Association, Anales de Pediatría, indicates that part of this popularity stems from the idea of ​​having a Birth more humanized; however, it is necessary how safe is a home birth?

(photo: freepik)

Why is it an option? Benefits of home birth

Many people begin to consider the home birth as a first option, leaving aside the idea of ​​having a Birth in a hospital institution.

An article published in the magazine Annals of Pediatricsindicates that the home birth can have benefits and Benefits for the mother and the newbornbut it is necessary that for it to be surespecialized instruments and materials must be available, as well as the presence of professionals accredited.

In addition, adds the publication, coordination with the specialist doctors hospitable, for avoid complications or risks to mother and baby.

Mayo Clinic and the American Pregnancy Association say that some of the reasons for which the home birth is chosen are:

less expensive . According to the American Pregnancy Association, a home birth It costs approximately 60% less than in the hospital.

. According to the American Pregnancy Association, a It costs approximately 60% less than in the hospital. You can offer a sense of freedom and control during the delivery.

during the delivery. There is no medical intervention, so no painkillers or medications to speed up or induce labor are given.

You can be in a comfortable, familiar place with your family, which provides a feeling of calm .

. reasons cultural either religious .

either . Distrust or dissatisfaction in hospital care .

or dissatisfaction in . A home birth allows there to be a immediate bond between mother and baby .

allows there to be a . You can start the lactation so immediate.

(photo: unsplash)

Who can’t have a home birth?

The American Pregnancy Association indicates that there are features that must be taken into consideration, since if they present any, not recommended have a home birth.

The home birth should not be performed if the pregnant person:

She is diabetic

You have high blood pressure (chronic high blood pressure) or pre-eclampsia.

You have previously had a premature birth, or if there is a risk of having one (according to information from the GP).

Mayo Clinic adds that a home birth should also not be done if:

It is a multiple pregnancy (ie twins, triplets, or more).

The baby is in the wrong position in the womb (for a safe delivery, the baby must be on its head).

Previously, a cesarean section was performed.

(photo: unsplash)

Would it be necessary to go to the hospital after the home birth?

According to data from the American Pregnancy Associationa 40% of new mothers require to be transferred to a hospital after childbirth.

The reasons for these transfersreports the Association and also Mayo ClinicThey may be:

A stagnation of labor, it does not progress.

There are signs of fetal distress in the baby.

Premature rupture of the membranes.

Prolapse of the umbilical cord.

Elevation of blood pressure.

Exhaustion of the mother, and lack of desire to continue.

Hemorrhage.

Intense pain.

(photo: freepik)

prepare for a home birth: what to consider?

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) states that women should have the option of choose freely about the type of delivery you want, but you need to receive the pertinent medical information about your risks and benefits.

Between the risksreports the Collegethey find each other:

Increased risk of perinatal death.

Increased risk of newborn seizures or neurological dysfunction.

It is necessary that the pregnant to select the home birth as your definitive option, inform yourself what is necessary to prevent perinatal death and reduce the risks of this, as well as any complication.

To achieve this, it is necessary what for him home birth:

Make a correct staff pick to attend the birth (it is recommended that a team consisting of a midwife and an obstetrician be chosen).

to attend the birth (it is recommended that a team consisting of a midwife and an obstetrician be chosen). If you count on access to consultation or hospital If necessary.

If necessary. There is the option to have fast and safe transportation to a hospital institution if it becomes required.

These recommendations of American schoolthe American Pregnancy Associationadds that you have to:

Prepare a plan B in case it is necessary.

A doula (labor assistant who provides emotional and physical support) is hired.

Having contact with a pediatrician is relevant, since he or she is required to evaluate the newborn baby during the first 24 hours of birth.

(With information from: American Pregnancy Association, Anales de Pediatría de la Asociación Española de Pediatría, The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, Mayo Clinic)