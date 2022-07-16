Io Shirai wants to continue in WWE being part of the main roster

A few weeks ago, the Wrestling Observer media reported that Io Shirai would not be interested in renewing her contract with WWE, and would have thought of returning to Japan. However, the NXT fighter herself sent a message through her Twitter account, revealing her disgust at the rumors about her departure.

Now, Dave Meltzerfrom Wrestling Observer, wanted to refine his information and commented Shirai would seek to ascend to the main roster:

“Io Shirai, on Twitter, in response to the information, wrote that They are just “rumors”, in relation to her not going to sign a new contract and her possible departure. The people of NXT said last week that thus far, Shirai had not signed any contract that she had been offered.

They thought that he was going to return to Japan and Stardom since Stardom now has more economic power with the support of Bushiroad. Sources close to Stardom did not say that he was going to return, even though they thought he was going to move back to Japan. if he wasn’t on the main roster.

As stated, if she lets her contract expire without renewing, she could immediately work anywhere, be it Japan or the United States. Still, she contradicted the news. Shirai has been injured and hasn’t been used in months, but Has returned recently to work in the Performance Center.

Those who know her from Japan said that she went to WWE with the goal of making it to the main roster, and they believe that would stay if offered a main roster deal. We haven’t heard he’s signing a new deal this week after looking around, but there’s an offer on the table and his current deal isn’t up yet.

At this point, she should be in the main cast since she’s better than most they have right now.”

In this way, according to this new information from Meltzer, Shirai would seek to stay in WWE, but as long as the offer carries a promotion to the main brands of the company. In theory, your current contract ends in Augustso, whatever happens finally, in a few weeks we will discover his final decision.

