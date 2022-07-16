Install Google’s Chrome OS Flex on your old PC to make it go faster

Chrome OS Flex from Google has officially arrived to rejuvenate PCs and Macs old , turning them into Chromebooks. Someday t u Mac or PC will have difficulty running because of the software or the wear of intensive use. This I could drink some years , depending on various factors, but there is virtually no escape from the inevitable. Instead of recovering an old system now you can use Chrome OS Flex to turn a PC/Mac into a Chromebook.

Because it is better? Because, like ChromeOS, Flex is a lightweight cloud-based operating system that doesn’t require the most advanced components to run smoothly. Google claims that the OS will boot quickly, receive the same update rate as Chrome OS, and give you access to Chrome Browser, Google Assistant, and other features (Family Link accounts, Smart Lock, instant tethering Y NearbyShare ), all from the Same user interface as Chrome OS. It is also easy to manage and administrators they can move effortlessly to Chrome OS devices when the time comes.

Please note that Chrome OS Flex is intended primarily for businesses and schools that run large PC fleets old with Windows , including those of Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, LG and others. also Doesn’t work with Macs including some that have until 10 years .

A beta of Chrome OS Flex was released earlier this year and served to alert to Google of about 600 errors. Once corrected, Flex it is being implemented in companies and schools. To make things easier for those institutions, Google drew up a list of verified equipment to run Chrome OS Flex. At the time of this writing, there are about 300 devices capable of switching to the operating system. Below are the features that are guaranteed on certified machines:

User interface and system graphics

Facility

Wifi

AND internet

Internal display (if applicable)

At least one audio input and output method

Repose and resume

touchpad

Keyboard

USB

Non-infrared (IR) webcam (if applicable)

“We are working on more certifications every day, and even though you device is not yet certificate, you can try Chrome OS Flex,” wrote Thomas Riedl, director of products, business and education at Google.

Chrome OS Flex was made possible after Google acquired Neverware, the makers of CloudReady, in 2020. Since then, Google has worked with the team to integrate CloudReady into a Chrome-branded product. To try out Chrome OS Flex, you can boot directly from a USB without uninstalling or installing anything. When it’s ready, you can replace t u old operating system (do backup everything first!) installing Chrome OS Flex.