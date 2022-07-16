‘Indiana Jones’: Chris Pratt Responds to Rumors He Talked to Spielberg to Succeed Harrison Ford

It was the distant 2014. Chris Pratt, television secondary known for ‘Parks and Recreation’, made the big leap to the cinema with ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and automatically became one of the most prominent stars in Hollywood. His name was everywhere and It wasn’t long after that when it began to sound associated with that of a mythical character: Indiana Jones.

After the misstep of ‘Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull’, universally considered the worst of the saga, many wondered how the franchise created by Steven Spielberg and George Lucas could continue, which led to speculation about a Possible younger relief for Harrison Ford. Among all the hypothetical candidates, Pratt emerged as the favorite.

But the thing went beyond fan casting, to the point that some reliable media such as Deadline or The Hollywood Reporter picked up the rumor that the actor had met with Spielberg to discuss the possibility of taking on the iconic role. This, obviously, did not happen, and Ford himself continued in the saga, which is preparing its fifth installment with James Mangold directing and premiere scheduled for June 30, 2023. So, what is true in those rumors?

Journalist Josh Horowitz asked this question in an interview with the actor, who these days is back, and in a big way, with ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ and the successful Amazon Prime Video series ‘ The final list’. When Horowitz brings up the subject of rumors, Pratt jokes: “I don’t even know who Steven Spielberg is. Who? Steven what?”.

I’m no body language expert but watch this video and tell me Chris Pratt did not talk to Steven Spielberg about taking over Indiana Jones in some capacity. pic.twitter.com/bqOdebFHla ? Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) July 14, 2022

“Aren’t they doing another ‘Indiana Jones’ with Harrison Ford?”keep going. “All I know is that I once read a quote from Harrison Ford, and I’m not sure he said it, but it was enough to make me freak out. It said something like, ‘When I die, Indiana Jones will die’. And I thought, ‘Am I going to be haunted by the ghost of Harrison Ford when he dies if I play…?'”. Next, Pratt is quick to debunk the rumour: “No, it’s not real, I think people are capable of making mistakes, even Deadline”. But Horowitz believes that in his response, the actor might have given himself away. The journalist himself has shared the clip on Twitter where he invites us to study Pratt’s body language suggesting that perhaps it was more than a rumor. Do we believe it or not?

And Ryan Reynolds?

It seems that no one is willing to take on the impossible challenge of succeeding Harrison Ford in one of the most iconic roles in cinema. And it is that the famous adventurous archaeologist is inextricably associated with him. But that hasn’t stopped many of us from wondering who might be a good candidate to carry on his legacy, if they ever change their minds and decide to pick a new Indy.

Us we asked Ryan Reynolds during the promotion of ‘Red Alert’, a film in which he plays a very indebted character from Indiana Jones. This is what he replied to us: “Not in a million years! I have no desire to fill such a big hole. I don’t know why I would do such a thing. Harrison Ford created a character so indelible that no one should play it except him“.