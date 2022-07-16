In digital and from July 22 on radio “STAY WITH ME”, the new single by CALVIN HARRIS feat. JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE

Digitally released, “STAY WITH ME”, the new single by multi-platinum producer and artist, winner of a Grammy Award, CALVIN HARRIS in collaboration with international music giants JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE, HALSEY and PHARRELL WILLIAMS, will enter the radio rotation on 22 July. .

The new summer soundtrack signed by Calvin Harris features a perfect melody to be danced on the dance floor during the holidays and sees the multi-platinum DJ / producer collaborate with Justin Timberlake and Halsey for the first time. The collaboration with Pharrell, already present in the album “Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1”, is also renewed.

“Stay With Me” will be contained within the highly anticipated new album “FUNK WAV BOUNCES VOL. 2 ”(Columbia Records / Sony Music) out August 5th (preorder: https://calvinharris.lnk.to/FunkWavBouncesVol2). Inside there will also be the single “Potion” in collaboration with superstar Dua Lipa and Young Thug (which has about 100 million streams, over 20 million views on YouTube, has reached the Top 20 of the Spotify world rankings, the Top 25 of the Italian radio Airplay and in the Top 30 of the European radio Airplay) and the song “New Money” feat. 21 Savage.

Stefflon Don, Chlöe, Charlie Puth, Pusha T, Shenseea, Tinashe, Normani, Lil Durk, Offset, 6lack, Coi Leray, Busta Rhymes, Donae’O, Latto, Swae Lee, Jorja Smith and Snoop Dogg.