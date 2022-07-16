How to install the Xiaomi and Leica camera on your mobile

Install and try the Xiaomi and Leica Camera app that they have made together to get new features.

Until now, Xiaomi has been using the default camera app that we are all familiar with. This camera was customized with the MIUI layer. However, since Xiaomi announced that they were going to release their first smartphone together with Leica it has been a while until we have seen some of its fruits.

From this union Leica is making a big impact on the Chinese company. One of these appreciable changes is the new camera application that they have brought together with the smartphone company. The best? That we can install it in our terminals and test it from today.

What is the camera application of Leica and Xiaomi

Xiaomi’s camera app designed with Leica offers several changes from the regular version. the new app has a different watermark. The new watermark appears at the bottom of the image instead of the corner.

Regarding image quality, the new camera from Leica and Xiaomi, the images obtained seem to be the same. A priori, the differences that we find with respect to the image are few. New app brings new Leica color modesamong which we highlight the natural filter, which makes the photos have less saturation and feel closer to what we see in the human eye.

On the other hand, we find Leica’s own vivid color modes or black and white modes without forgetting the series filters that Xiaomi has on its camera. This differences They can be seen in the images that we just published above.. They have been taken with the new application from a Xiaomi 12 Pro.

How to download and install the Xiaomi and Leica camera on our mobile

Downloading the application will not be as easy as searching for it in the Google store since it is an application made for the new Xiaomi 12S Ultra, so we will have to download it manually. the new camera It will replace the old one from Xiaomi that we have installed in our terminal. We want to make it clear that We are not responsible for what may happen in the terminal.

To download the application, we will have to go to the Telegram channel of MIUI System Updates. this channel, collects all the updates of different applications of the Xiaomi ecosystem so that users can download them.

We simply click on the link and go to the download on Telegram. Click on the application to download and download it to our device. Once downloaded, we open it and install it. With this, we can enjoy the application on our device.