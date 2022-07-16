How many children does Chris Pratt have and with whom?

In recent years, the career of Chris Pratt It has not stopped growing and strengthening. The actor, who gained a lot of popularity with the series Parks and Recreationbecame known worldwide thanks to Marvel Studios. When he joined the franchise Guardians of the Galaxy, where he puts himself in the shoes of the leading character; the public had the opportunity to get to know him thoroughly and become completely attached to him. Of course, he was not without scandal either.

His fame continued to grow thanks to Jurassic World, thus becoming one of the interpreters of the moment. But in addition to conquering the audience and consecrating himself in the world of acting, he also had the opportunity to achieve happiness thanks to the beautiful family he formed.

Chris Pratt is living his best professional and personal moment.

Meet the beautiful family that Chris Pratt formed

Jack Pratt

Chris Pratt was for many years with anna faristhe comedic actress who rose to fame thanks to Scary Movie. Their romance was so beautiful that they both decided to walk down the aisle and shared a marriage of more than 10 years. However, in 2018 they went their separate ways and preferred to end their relationship with a divorce.

Although the love between the two did not overcome the differences and competitiveness, it did bring the little boy into the world. Jack Pratt. The boy, who was born premature and with cognitive problems, became the truest love that both parents lived. However, he was also the protagonist of a great scandal.

Related news

After the actor told katherine schwarzenegger, his current wife: “She is giving me a wonderful life and a beautiful and healthy daughter.” The networks accused him of not wanting his firstborn, which caused the interpreter a lot of pain.

“My son will read this one day. He has nine years. And it is engraved in a digital stone. It really pisses me off a lot, man. I cried because of this. I was like: ‘I hate that the wishes of my life for the people who are close to me are a burden,’” he said. Without a doubt, the phrase was taken out of context, and Chris feels nothing but love and pride for his son.

Eloise and Lyla

After her affair with Anna, Chris Pratt found love again katherine schwarzenegger. The crush between the two arose from the first time they met, but finally in 2018 they decided to give themselves a chance. Although he felt intimidated by his mother-in-law, arnold; the interpreter managed to win over the girl and her entire family.

Chris Pratt and his wife Katherine formed a beautiful family.

In the year 2019 they decided to take their romance to a higher level, and they married in a ranch located in California. As expected, the family soon grew. It was so that in August 2020 they welcomed their first daughter, Lyla Maria. In 2022 they received the smallest, Eloise Christine.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.