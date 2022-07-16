“His films lack women”, this is how Juliette Binoche criticized Steven Spielberg’s work

The story is slowly changing. Two decades ago, the context was so different that, compared to the current scenario, there were practically no women in the film industry or in any other. The actresses had very small roles and there were almost no female brains leading big projects in the direction or production of the films. But we insist, history is changing and the work of women in this area is becoming more and more incredible, exceeding all expectations.

French actress and Oscar winner, Juliette Binocherecently commented in an interview that, although he does not rule out working in the future with the multi-award-winning American director Steve Spielberg, believes that the genius behind Schindler’s List Y Shark it is “a director of men”.

While the appreciation that the star of the film chocolate, 58 years old, made about Spielberg could seem like a reproach or sign of a macho attitude, the truth is that Binight He recalled that on three occasions he has been about to work under the orders of the American winner of three Oscars, although until now he has never been able to do so.

Juliette Binoche listed in an interview with Variety the three occasions in which he rejected projects directed by Steve Spielberg, filmmaker with whom he has not been able to work until now but with whom he does not rule out the idea of ​​doing so in the future, according to the actress, despite the fact that he considers that his films need a greater female presence and that he is rather a “director of men.

Juliette Binoche.

“The first time was for Indiana Jones, because I was doing Lovers of the New Bridge with Leos Carax. The second time, for Schindler’s List, I was pregnant, and then for dinosaurs (Jurassic Park), I had already committed to Three colors: Blue (by Krzysztof Kieslowski)”, detailed the actress who will give life to Coco Chanel in The new looka new series that addresses the rise of Christian Dior in the world of French fashion, which produces Apple TV +.

Juliette Binoche, Oscar winner for Best Supporting Actress for The English Patient, mentioned in the interview the professional curiosity he felt to see the creative process of Steve Spielberg, specifically when he directed the first film of the franchise of jurassic-park and it was at that moment when the actress commented on the way in which the American approaches cinema from a very masculine perspective and took the opportunity to mention another director who, according to her, follows the same style.

Steve Spielberg.

“It would have been fun to do Jurassic Park to see how he does the movie, but at the same time, Spielberg is more of a male director, like Scorsese.” pointed binight, according to information released People. However, the actress insisted on the talk with Variety who would be willing to work with Spielberg either Scorsese in the future, leaving aside the vision they both have about cinematography.

“Even if I find their approach to filmmaking to be very commercial, they have a fabulous technique all their own, as well as being storytellers. But their films are devoid of women.” the actress remarked. So much steven spielberg What Martin Scorsese They have built successful careers in Hollywood with films featuring predominantly male casts and plotlines, often teaming up with their “fetish actors. Tom Hanks in the case of Spielberg Y Robert DeNiro Y Leonardo Dicaprio, in the of Scorsese.

Steven Spielberg with Martin Scorsese.

Among the movies steven spielberg that have markedly masculine figures and casts, we can mention Schindler’s List, Saving Private Ryan and Jaws, as well as the miniseries he produced on war themes, A band of brothers and The Pacific. While Martin Scorsese is famous for films starring men and featuring notably male casts like Good Guys, The Irishman, Raging Bull.