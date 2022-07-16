HBO Max premieres long-running, award-winning series ER ER

To a certain extent, it is thanks to Doctor House (2004) that series on medicine became incredibly popular, giving rise to the appearance of The Good Doctor (2017) or Grey’s Anatomy (2005), however ER was the first to arrive and one of the longest in history, with 15 seasons that will be available on HBO Max from July 17, 2022.

Also known as ER (Emergency Room), it is a series that presents us with the work of an urban hospital, which entails great problems that the staff faces, although this does not interfere with the love and commitment they have for their profession. The main mission of this group of professionals is to save lives, where the only sure thing is that one more patient will soon arrive at the emergency room.

One of the biggest TV hits

ER is recognized as a multi-award winning series at the Emmy Awards, although not many know that it is in fact the series with the most nominations in the history of the Primetime Emmy Awardswith a total of 122.

To some extent this is quite peculiar, since the first season released in 1994 obtained 83% approval from critics, while the second registered a perfect rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Two years later the fourth season dropped to 50%, only to return to exactly 83% in its final season; of the rest there is no record of criticism.

With a total of 335 episodes, and more than a decade since its completion, ER continues to be considered one of the best dramas on televisionwith completely convincing performances, a solid script in most of the chapters and above all, an incredible precision regarding the details of the scenario.

cast of first

A series that has such references must have an impressive cast, which in fact is led by acclaimed actor George Clooney. The rest of the cast is made up of Anthony Edwards, Juliana Magulies, Maura Tierney, Mekhi Phifer, Parminder Nagra, Scott Grimes, David Lyons, Angela Bassett, John Stamos, Laura Innes, Eriq La Salle and Linda Cardellini, who played Velma in the live-action Scooby Doo (2002) and more recently Lura Barton, a former SHIELD agent, in Hawkeye (2021).

The series was written by Michael Crichton (Jurassic Park) with fellow Emmy, Humanitas and Peabody Award winner John Wells (The West Wing, Third Watch) and fellow Emmy Award winner Christopher Chulack (Third Watch). @worldwide