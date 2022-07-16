have fun with the short films of I Am Groot





I am Groot, I am Groot, I am Groot, I am Groot, I am Groot. Good good! For those of you who don’t speak the fancy Groot language, what we told you was that it’s our pleasure to announce that Disney+ revealed to us the original poster and release date for the short films.”I am Groot“, let’s hope they don’t come out completely in Groot language, because I don’t handle it very well.

Disney+ announces the latest addition of Marvel Studios to its content portfolio, I am Groot a series of shorts. I am Groot is a collection of five original shorts starring Baby Groot, everyone’s favorite little tree, and will feature several new and unusual characters. The five shorts will be available on the platform from their launch.

Can’t protect the galaxy from this mischievous little guy! Baby Groot arrives with his own series, exploring his glory days as he grew up and got into trouble among the stars.

Vin Diesel, who is the voice of Groot in the franchise GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY, is the voice of Baby Groot. The script and direction is in charge of Kirsten Lepore and the executive production of Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum and James Gunn.

When can we see it?

The Yo Soy Groot series of short films will be released on August 10 through the Disney+ streaming platform. Meanwhile, here you can enjoy other premieres of the platform.



