Goldberg says he was originally going to lose to ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt



Bray Wyatt He has been involved in controversy due to many WWE decisions about his character. His defeat against Seth Rollins in Hell in a Cell 2019 was one of the most notorious in history. Later, in 2020, at the WWE Super ShowDown event held in Saudi Arabia, Wyatt lost to Goldberg, a decision that sparked a barrage of criticism from WWE fans.

After long keeping quiet about that decision, Bill Goldberg has revealed what happened at the time. In a conversation for SHAK Wrestling, the former WWE Universal Champion pointed out that he was originally meant to lose that match, but WWE decided to change the result at the last minute. Goldberg hopes Wyatt doesn’t personally think he had anything to do with that decision.

“Let’s put it this way. I’ve never said anything that wasn’t true in the wrestling business. I’m a talent and I do what the boss tells me to do. I flew to Saudi Arabia knowing that I was going to lose. Then somehow it changed and the ending was different. It wasn’t me because it would have been an extremely selfish move,” Goldberg said. “Who the hell am I as a part-time guy to come in and demand something? Actually, I don’t.”

“Vince gave me opportunities that maybe I didn’t deserve in the past. I owe that man almost everything… First of all, I have never refused to put someone above me. Maybe in WCW he did not agree with putting Chris Jericho or fighters like that. If I remember correctly, because I believed that this was not the time for Goldberg’s character to be involved in any comedy. But never in a million years in that situation with The Fiend in Saudi Arabia would I have done that. No way. I would love to see him face to face and make sure there isn’t a single percentage of him that thinks I changed that match. It’s the first time I’ve really been able to hold my own in that situation.”

