Gigi Hadid with jorts created the coolest comfort look of the summer

Gigi Hadid in jorts (and Birkenstock) on the streets of New York

Earlier this week, Gigi Hadid made an appearance on the sunny streets of New York in a look that was the epitome of laid-back. The summer 2022 outfit included a snug white top, whose diagonal lacing designed a series of sexy nude leather buttonholes along the front of the bust, a cream-colored bag and the most easy-chic sandals of the moment, the Birkenstock, of course. But the highlight of the outfit was not so much the top or the shoes, but a pair of faded jorts that ended mid-thigh with the characteristic irregular cut from the air “do-it-yourself“.

Photo: Courtesy of SplashNews

What are jorts?

For those who do not know what jorts are, let’s say that the name derives from the fusion of two words, “jeans” and “shorts” and indicates short pants obtained by cutting almost the entire legs of a pair of normal jeans. You can make your own pair of jorts yourself, as the bottom of the leg must be strictly hemless and give the impression that it has been cut unprofessionally. In practice, it is a pair of denim Bermuda shorts with frayed hem.

Jorts vs. shorts

Seeing Gigi Hadid with jorts was a surprise, of course, but it could be said that it was only a matter of time before a celeb entered the very lumpy world of these shorts that seem to mock the very notion of tailoring. After all, this garment entered the summer wardrobe with a certain arrogance after appearing on the catwalks of Gucci, Givenchy and Louis Vuitton, just to name the most prominent brands. Furthermore, jorts have undeniable practical advantages. They are more opaque than traditional Daisy Duke shorts (for the Centennials, the reference is to the statuesque cousin of Bo and Luke Duke in the 1980s television series Hazzard) and offer airy comfort during hot summer days.

Small top, baggy bottom

Generally having a wide leg, jorts require the construction of a “small top, baggy bottom” silhouette, like the one that Gigi Hadid was able to create or a shirt that fits the body. In fashion, you know, it’s all a question of balance.

