Gianni Sperti, the transformation leaves everyone stunned: “Oh my God, but it looks like Rihanna ..”

Gianni Sperti he is now known by all for his role as columnist for the Men and Women program, which he has held for almost 20 years. His beginnings in the world of TV date back to the end of the 90s, where he performed as dancer in numerous broadcasts, such as the famous talent Amici di Maria De Filippi.

In recent times the people of the web seems to have really unleashed against him, targeting him for the increasingly extravagant look shown in the latest editions of the program. Furthermore, the presence of some seems very evident retouch on the face, especially when comparing with old photos – that’s what they told him.

The ironic comments

Paola Barale’s ex-husband has recently ended up at the center of ironies on social media, where his extravagant look and a few too many tweaks are highlighted. On the web they have become viral some videos in which the most bizarre outfits of the columnist are collected, as well as decidedly daring hairstyles.

Surely the former dancer is not afraid of changes, in the past he managed to pass with a certain nonchalance from cut with bangswith which he was ironically compared to Rihanna, to the one totally shaved. Not to mention the extravagant clothes with which he appears in the broadcast, where along the same lines as the hairstyles he alternates from one episode to another more casual clothes with more elegant garments.

Surely the columnist will take these attentions of the web with his usual and pleasant self-irony, at the moment he is on a troubled vacation in Egypt, where he has lost his luggage several times. Fans of the well-known dating show are eagerly waiting for the broadcast to start again soon, so that they can admire his never banal look again. It must be said that in the study there is another well-known character who has been targeted several times for the same reason, namely the knight Armando Incarnatowith which the columnist competes for the primacy of extravagance.