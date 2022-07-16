George Lucas is much more than Star Wars – Spoiler Time

george lucas. Just saying his name and we all think we hear how the music of starwars. However, the man born in Modest, Californiaa 14 of May 1944 is much more than the saga of films and the creation of that universe that even today, more than 40 years after the premiere of the first film, continues to bear fruit. In fact, the race george lucas It didn’t start with feature films. In his student days, Luke specialized in filming short films that were more like visual poemsinspired by the work of the National Film Board of Canada and, also, short documentaries.

It was one of those shorts that opened the doors of Hollywood a george lucas. while attending the University of Southern California, george lucas wrote and directed the short film titled Electronic Labyrinth: THX 1138 4EBwho ended up winning first place on Annual Student Film Festival and guaranteed to george lucas the possibility of obtaining a scholarship in Warner Bros. to be able to closely study the production of films. Thus, was that george lucas met Francis Ford Coppola who, in the long run, would become, along with Lukein the co-founder of American Zoetrope, a studio that intended to form a liberating space from Hollywood oppressions. It was that study, precisely, the one that gave birth to the first feature film george lucas, based on that short film that had brought him so much fortune. However, that feature film, entitled THX 1138was far from being a success. But george lucas he did not give up. On the contrary, he knew that he had to keep trying to create his own space and so founded, in solitude, the already mythical Lucasfilms, Ltd.. And it was there where she had, now yes, his first great cinematographic success: American Graffitia coming of age made by Richard Dreyfuss, Ron Howard, Paul Le Mat, Harrison Ford, Charles Martin Smith, Cindy-Williams, Candy Clark, mackenzie phillips, Bo Hopkins Y Wolfman Jack. Such was the success of American Graffiti which earned a Best Picture nomination at the Academy of this year. That was the push I needed george lucas to create what would be his definitive work: starwars. But we are not here to talk about it, but about everything else that built the career of this man who is already an icon in Hollywood.

After the success of starwars, george lucas felt the need to take some time. However, that time was not leisure, as she only walked away from the address. He collaborated, of course, with the development of all the spin-offs of starwarswhether in the capacity of writer or producer (same with sequels), as well as became the writer and executive producer of another classic movie, this time directed by steven spielberg: Indiana Jones. As executive producer, george lucas reaped great successes: it was part of the film of akira kurosawa, Kamegushaalso from Twice Upon a Timeof labyrinthand even the television spin-off The Young Indiana Jones Adventures. Of course, the hits were mixed with flops, like the sequel to American Graffiti, More American GraffitiThe movie Howard the Duck, WillowY Radioland Murdersamong others. But making movies wasn’t the only thing that obsessed george lucas. Without going further, this man was one of the foundation stones of a gigantic studio as it is today pixar. pixarwhom we all know today from films like toy story, Monsters Inc. either inside-out, started on 1979 being a part of Lucasfilms, Ltd. call Graphics Groupwhich was later sold to Steve Jobsone of the founders of Manzana.

Animation wasn’t the only thing george lucas innovated in the world of cinema. Beside Tomlinson Holman also founded THX Ltd.which is dedicated to developing the system thxwhich guarantees high fidelity in audiovisual reproduction in movie theaters, video game consoles, home theaters and more. In this same current lucasfilms also developed subdivisions called Skywalker Sound (which is dedicated to the sound part in the studio) and also Industrial Light & Magic (who handles the special effects). Also, of course, eventually came the video game subdivision, which was first called Lucasfilms Gamesbut today we know as LucasArts.

In addition to his collaborations for technological advancement within the audiovisual industry, george lucas He is also characterized as a philanthropist. Thanks to the success of starwars and of all his other ventures, he is one of the richest people in the world, but he has promised to donate half his fortune to charity as part of what is known as The Giving Pledgean initiative that began Bill Gates and that proposes that the wealthiest people in the world donate their fortunes to charity. Also, in 1991, george lucas started the foundation George Lucas Educationalwhich tries to celebrate and motivate innovation in schoolsproposing, for example, that all schools should have a free Wi-Fi network that serves for the educational process of students. One of the last great projects of george lucas is, without a doubt, the Museum of Narrative Artwhich will be founded on California and that, inside, once finished, it will contain all possible ways of telling stories: paintings, sculptures, photographs, comics, videos, etc., that will come not only from the private collection of george lucas but from other large collections that he acquired over time. It is expected that the Museum of Narrative Art open its doors next year.

