Gastón’s cinephilia: “Licorice Pizza” and love in Pampas cinemas

”, a film by Paul Thomas Anderson, director born in Los Angeles and one of the best contemporary filmmakers.Although it does not reach ten feature films, since his first film “Hard Eight” (1996), began a filmography that seems to have no ceiling, neither at a technical level nor at a conceptual level. The beginning of his second film, “boogie nights” (1997), starring Mark Wahlberg and which he directed when he was just 26 years old, has one of the best sequences of the decade, and it is not even his best work, since two years later comes what is probably his greatest work, “Magnolia

” (1999), a film with a choral history and biblical dimensions, not only because of its three hours of duration and the various intertwined stories, but also because of the multiple readings that can be made of it.

Already with these three jobs you can see constants that are accentuated later. As he himself said on one occasion, he loves looking at his actors through the camera, which is why the forms of his films are taken care of down to the smallest detail, with spectacular sound work, dedicating entire minutes, shots and complete scenes to filming spaces that are later resignified together with their characters, or that serve as a presentation for the rest of the film. The staging is never left to chance, and the themes are recurrent. Broken people who need a father figure, to atone for sins or simply to be wanted and loved. Licorice Pizza deals with the latter.I had already approached love on different levels, both in the romantic comedy “Punch-Drunk Love” (2002), one of Adam Sandler’s best works, as well as in “Phantom Thread” (2017), a much darker love drama that meant the retirement from acting of the great Daniel Day-Lewis, who had previously worked with Anderson in the famous “There Will Be Blood

” (2007). But this time, Licorice Pizza is a film that talks about love in its purest form, and celebrates it.

The Greeks had a word to define everything, but since the concept of love was (is) so big, they had four different words to define it. The first three spoke of romantic, family and physical love. The fourth word spoke of an unconditional type of love, where there does not necessarily have to be a physical or family bond, because the main thing is the feeling of giving the other person a place to live and feeling loved within him, even if it hurts. or require sacrifices. It is an altruistic love almost impossible to see today, but Paul Thomas Anderson knew how to give it a face, or rather two.

This is, plain and simple, the story of a teenager, Gary Valentine, enterprising and cheeky, who meets, falls in love with and spends time with Alana Kane, a young woman several years older than him, and who together go through the hectic decade of the ‘ 70 in the San Fernando Valley. A relationship that seems impossible at first, but for love nothing is impossible.

Alana and Gary did not depend on something physical, because it is only at the end of the film that a definitive act of this type takes place, a kiss. Meanwhile it was some clash of legs, holding hands or exchanging glances, no more than that. Instead, one of the first things Gary says to Alana is that she gave him hope. At one point they embrace outside the prison out of a feeling of mutual, non-sexual concern. Gary claims that she is the woman he would marry, that is, the one he would agree to make some kind of serious commitment to. Alana wasn’t sure what she was going to do with her life, but she was sure that the one place she always had to return to wasn’t her family, her friends, or her old acquaintances. , it was Gary, and she there she came back.

Everything else is secondary to the characters within the film, but also to the one on the other side of the screen. What each one works on does not matter, neither does what happens with oil at that time, psychopaths running through the streets and politicians with secrets much less. Even if Gary and Alana were friends, business associates, or a couple, if they were ten years apart or came from very different families, it doesn’t matter much to the story either.

The most important thing in the film is to see two people finding happiness in feeling loved, in belonging, in discovering that they had a place to run.

By Gaston Navarro