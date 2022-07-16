Full WWE SmackDown card revealed July 15, 2022

FOX will broadcast tonight episode 1195 of Friday Night SmackDown live from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL. Tonight we will publish the results live through the weekly report. Meanwhile, a few minutes after the start of the broadcast, the medium Fightful has revealed the complete billboard (always subject to last minute changes) of tonight’s program, which you can see below.



WWE SmackDown card July 15, 2022

– Pat McAfee will open the show with a promo. Happy Corbin will be involved in it

– Liv Morgan vs. Natalya (Match to decide if Natalya is a contender for the SmackDown Women’s Championship)

– New Day Promo

– Aliyah vs. Lacey Evans

– Drew McIntyre vs. Ridge Holland

– Theory vs. mad cap moss

– Jimmy Uso vs. Angelo Dawkins (Sami Zayn will be at the commentary table)

– Grades :

Ricochet and Drew Gulak vs. The Lotharios (dark match pre-show)

Rachel Rodriguez vs. Sonya DeVille (dark match pre-show)

Riddle vs. Omos (dark match post show)



SmackDown schedules July 15, 2022

18:00: Mexico City (Mexico), Guatemala City (Guatemala), Managua (Nicaragua), San José (Costa Rica), San Salvador (El Salvador), Tegucigalpa (Honduras)

19:00: New York (United States), Bogotá (Colombia), Lima (Peru), Panama, Quito (Ecuador)

8:00 p.m.: Caracas (Venezuela), La Paz (Bolivia), Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic

21:00: Buenos Aires (Argentina), Montevideo (Uruguay), Santiago (Chile), Asuncion (Paraguay)

01:00 (early on July 16): Canary Islands (Spain)

02:00 (early morning of July 16): Spain



How to watch WWE SmackDown live

