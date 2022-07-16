Fortnite X Marvel: Conflict Zero: chapter 2 of the crossover is now available for purchase

With a new code to receive a new cosmetic within Fortnite.

The crossover in the comics that brings together Fortnite with the universe of Marvel and what is its name Zero Conflictyou now have your second issue available for purchase.

After a great success in its first issue Released last June, this story continues with what is the Fortnite X Marvel: Zero Conflict #2 what can be found from this moment on sale in physical or online Panini Stores, Amazon Mexico, Mix-Up, Sanborns and at newsstands belonging to the Voceadores Union.

This story, divided into five numbersnarrates the meeting of heroes of Fortnite and Marvel, delving into topics such as the history of the Island of Fortniteas well as all the cosmology that is around Fortniteall while Iron Man, Storm and The Foundation spring into action on a mission into the unknown that will leave several mysterious encounters.

As with the first comic, this new part of the story includes a code to exchange it for a cosmetic item within the store of Fortnitethis time being an Iron Man inspired weapon skin with items like his ARC reactor.

Remember that in the Zero Conflict #1 the gift was a spider-man skinwhich is detailed will be released later in the in-game store.

Fortnite X Marvel: Zero Conflict contains a story that is written by veteran Marvel Comics writer, Christos Gagein collaboration with the creative director of Epic Games, donald mustardall with the artist’s drawings Sergio Davila.

The third number of Zero Conflict will go on sale on 17 of August.

Font: Press release

