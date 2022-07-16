Fortnite: How to Get Zero Build Arena Rewards

The Zero Build arena will be available for a limited time in Fortnite. So take advantage to claim these rewards.

The zero build arena came to Fortnite for a limited time with rewards. Players will be able to jump into that mode in trios. It will be available until August 30, 2022, and will have the Fill option enabled.

Read on to learn more about Zero Build’s new hype divisions, Arena Mode rewards, and more.

FORTNITE ZERO BUILD ARENA ENTHUSIASM SCORE

The enthusiasm score it will be identical to the traditional Arena mode, but it will be displayed on a different leaderboard. This allows players to start competing from scratch for cosmetic content rewards that will be awarded later.

AVAILABLE LOOT

As for the loot available, the weapons and items that will be will be the same as they appear in Zero normal build. You will be able to find items that are not in the traditional Arena mode (with construction), such as the Heavy Sniper Rifle, Shock Grenade, and Port-a-Fort.

ZERO BUILD ARENA REWARDS

Now let’s get to the important stuff: rewards. Players who reach higher divisions will receive an additional reward when they reach 400 enthusiasm, Contender League, and Champions League. Players will receive the rewards after August 30. Below are the rewards:

400 Enthusiasm: Evil Frost Spray

League of Contenders: GGG Emoticon

Champions League: Best Icon emote

In other news, charms are an addition that has become very popular in FPS games, such as in the latest installments of Call of Duty or Valorant. But now this would be implemented in Fortnite, which is usually played in the third person and that would make way for the camera change in the future.