Fortnite Battle Royale: changes and news of patch 21.20

Fortnite Battle Royale, which as you know is usually updated every week, already allows us download patch 21.20 on all platforms. The patch arrives a day later than usual, but as always, it brings quite a few changes, updates and new skins, which will be available very soon. So as not to miss anything, below we detail the main changes, additions and updates coming to the game:

map changes

now there is one new zone: Ruined Ruins.

This new area is at east of Hot Reelsto the west of the jonesys and to north of Can Condominium.

Changes in missions

arrive the missions to unlock Indiana Jones

Apart from that, the files add files for the standard weekly missions (Good Wave and Weekly Missions 5 and 6).

Weapon and Item Changes

Added the charge submachine gun .

. The Strong Portable leaves the Chamber.

None of the two objects can be used in competitive modes.

Gameplay Changes

The combat submachine gun Already cannot be used in competitive mode.

Novelties in skins, characters…

Encrypted data includes over 40 new cosmetic itemsincluding pieces for Chas, Indiana Jones looks, and a leg tattoo look for Jules Playera.

have been added two new charactersEvie and Panther.

Solutions to technical problems

These are the bugs detected that were expected to be fixed with this update. Keep in mind that some may persist and require another patch:

Appearance of your Reality Sprout in a wrong place.

Unable to play match replays.

Wrong “Friend request accepted” messages.

Fixed various issues with various objects working in Creative Mode.

Fortnite Battle Royale: Season 3 now available!

We remind you that we have a full guide for Season 3, Episode 3 of fortnite battle royalewhere we will tell you everything you need to get everything in the successful Epic Games game.