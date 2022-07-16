Former player of León and Pumas suffered the theft of shirts

Through social networks, the footballer Matthias Britos reported the theft of t-shirts that he had in his collection.

The Uruguayan attacker assured that he was the victim of robbery and among the belongings of which he was robbed are jerseys from former teammates and some more from the teams where he played.

“Unfortunately, last night they came to steal the jerseys of my entire career, some of them were thrown on the road while they were shooting. I hope they can help me recover them. They are from Mexican teams that I changed with colleagues, others are my own with my last name from Cougars, Penarol Y Lion“, wrote brits On twitter.

Unfortunately, last night they came to steal the shirts of my entire career, some of them were thrown on the road while they were shooting. I hope you can help me recover them. They are from Mexican teams that I changed with colleagues, others of my own with my last name from Pumas, Peñarol and Leon. pic.twitter.com/vwKyk33vkf – Matias Britos (@BritosMatias) July 16, 2022

The Uruguayan arrived in Mexico for the Lion in 2012 after he played in Cougars and after passing through Saudi Arabia he returned to our country to be part of Queretaro Y roadrunner; currently a member of the Athens of San Carlos of Uruguay.

