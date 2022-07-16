For everyone’s safety: the Red Bull Ring stewards responded to Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz suffered a dramatic accident due to a failure in his car at the Austrian Grand Prix. This caused a fire that worried everyone, but finally the Madrid runner was unharmed. After the race, Sainz declared that the actions of the Red Bull Ring stewards seemed slow and that they should review the situation for the next accident. However, security employees gave reasons for handling him.

Through a statement on its official Facebook page, the security commissioners of the Red Bull Ring responded to the concerns of Carlos Sainz and in detail they explained the reason for their actions in the face of the Chili fire. Along the same lines, the letter says that after Jules Bianchi’s accident in 2014, the rescue rules changed and became stricter. The FIA ​​only allows intervention as instructed by race control for the safety of the driver and stewards.

“Intervention is only allowed following the instructions of Race Control. This increases the safety of drivers and marshals, but has the disadvantage that interventions take a little longer. The incident with Carlos Sainz at turn 4 it came about in a series of apparently unfortunate circumstances”explained the bailiffs.

