FMF sought the Necaxa board to take command of the National Teams

After the massive layoffs that came in the Directorate of National Teamsthe Mexican Football Federation sought the board of the Rayos del Necaxa to take the positions that were vacant for the Qatar World Cup 2022.

According to information from the journalist Mac Reséndiz, Yon de Luisa, president of the FMF, had as one of the main options the board headed by Santiago San Román to take the positions of Gerardo Torrado, Luis Pérez and Ignacio Hierro.

However, Santiago San Román, Víctor Palacios and Alberto Clark, who were wanted by the Federation, rejected the offer and will continue with their work in the Rayos del Necaxa.

July 16, 2022





“After the casualties in the #Mexican Selection of Torrado, Hierro and Luis Pérez, they tell me that Yon de Luisa wanted the entire structure of #Necaxa in the #Tri, for their great work in basic forces: Santiago San Román, Víctor Palacios and Alberto Clark, but they rejected the proposal.”

Given the refusal of the Necaxa directors, the candidates to take over the Directorate of Mexican National Teams are Santiago Baños, Jaime Ordiales and Duilio Davino.