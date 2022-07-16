Fifth wave of Covid in Yucatan: more contagious than measles; pulmonologist in Merida

for the doctor Manuel Baeza Bacabspecialist in clinical immunology and allergies, the fifth wave of Covid-19 what is lived in Yucatan is a consequence of BA.5 subvariant of Omicron, strain with predominance in Mexico. This variant, according to calculations from various studies, is the cause of 59% of cases nationwide.

“These data are very significant, since it has been established that Ómicron BA.5 is more transmissible than any of the previous subvariants, to such an extent that it is estimated that its transmissibility is higher than that of the measles virusone of the most contagious viruses”, highlighted the also academic.

Also, remember, this strain has the ability to evade immunity acquired by both infection and vaccination, therefore, it is easier to get infected now than at any other time in the pandemic; even a greater number of reinfections.

“All of the above leads us to consider that the presence of the BA.5 subvariant is responsible for the rebound in caseswhich characteristically they are low intensity predominating the short-term catarrhal symptoms. Although, as always, there may be serious and prolonged cases.

But there are other variables and one of them has been to consider that catarrhal pictures are not SARS-CoV-2 infections and continue with normal activities without isolation. This has caused a remarkable decreased number of diagnostic tests carried out in laboratories, which has led us to estimate a smaller number of new cases; as assessed by the specialist.

Dr. Baeza Bacab recalled that we are immersed in the third year of the Covid-19 pandemic and we have learned some things about the causal agent and the disease.

“Each year Yucatan suffers a wave of infections in summer and another in winter. Each wave shows different characteristics in terms of the number of cases and their lethality, depending on the variants and sub-variants that cause them.”

He gave as an example thefourth wave” from January to February 2022 caused by Omicron, where more than 1,100 positive cases were reported in one day; while the “third wave” caused by the Delta variant that spread from June to October 2021 was the most prolonged.

As for the one with the highest lethality, he points to the “first wave” from June to October 2020 caused by the wild strain of wuhan, where up to 35 deaths were recorded in one day in Yucatan.

“In general, each wave has generated a higher peak of active cases than the previous one and this is probably going to happen with this ‘fifth wave.’ Something is true: the pandemic has an unpredictable dynamic and is far from its end, as the World Health Organization visualized a few days ago when it maintained the international emergency due to the pandemic. Until today (July 14) in Yucatan, 127,232 cases and 6,957 deaths have been detected.

Although during the two years of the pandemic in Yucatan it was learned that the social mobility and the decrease in preventive measures have always been accompanied by an increase in the number of cases; as it happened in 2020 and 2021, it is to be expected that during and after the summer holidays SARS-CoV-2 infections are maintained or increased when school activities resume, allowing the “fifth wave” to be prolonged, the doctor warns.

Last Wednesday there was two dead more by Covid-19, being that in 13 days there are already 12 deaths due to the virus. The foregoing means that one death per day is recorded almost daily, and the same number was recorded throughout June.

Is lethality increasing despite vaccines? In addition, daily infections (599) and those hospitalized (59 / on July 1 were 36) continue to rise, Are these indicators serious?he was questioned.

“As people get vaccinated, deaths tend to decreasethis is observed with adults, who, after vaccination have a lower number of deaths, however, in minors, which are just beginning to be vaccinated in our country, deaths are increasing. That is why it is so important that children and adolescents receive their vaccination against Covid”, he replied.

“Some experts point out that apparently the subvariant BA.5 have a greater capacity to produce lower respiratory tract infectionsunlike the affinity for the malt airway observed with the variant Original Omicron BA.1If true, we could once again have significant increases in hospitalizations and deaths.”

He explained that despite the fact that in the last month we practically had one death per day, we also see that there are daily reports of almost 600 new cases of infections which leads to having more than 6,500 active cases.

He highlighted that although lethality is lowthe number of deaths has increased as a consequence of the rise in the number of cases, which also causes a increase in the number of hospitalizations. However, in the short term, the response of the health services does not seem to be compromised, as happened in the “first wave” when we had almost 700 people hospitalized.

“The pandemic should concern us all, the virus continues to mutate and evolve as we allow it to continue to spread. In this pandemic, the number of infections is very important, not just deaths, since around 25% of infected people will end up with persistent Covid and each reinfection increases the risk of developing the severe form of the disease and of dying”.

Therefore, he says, it is necessary to prevent the transmission of the virus, although he does not consider that confinement or closure of activities is the most appropriate, but rather to maintain individual and permanent measures of care and prevention of contagion.

“The authorities must propose and society accept to continue with the prevention measures that have kept us safe, especially the correct use of masks in closed spaces and in crowded open spaces; ventilate closed spaces, keep a healthy distance and insist on personal hygiene measures, ”he clarified.

He finished off his opinions on the “fifth wave of Covid” in Yucatan, highlighting that this regrowth takes more than two months. In addition, in some countries a new strain named Centaurusa subvariant of Ómicron BA.2.75, which is even more contagious and we are waiting to find out its intensity.

“This will not be the last wave, BA.5 will not be the most problematic variant we will have and we will very likely continue to have preventable deaths from Covid-19.”

