“Ferrari”, on Apple TV + the Drake series directed by Stefano Sollima

Enzo Ferrari is one of the most famous Italian names in the world. just say the surname to imagine beautiful cars whizzing fast on the roads of our dreams (and for the lucky ones on real roads).

And the “Drake” will be the protagonist of a new TV series produced by Apple TV +, and directed by another Italian name that is becoming known and appreciated internationally, Stefano Sollima, flanked by one who has already obtained fame and success, or Paolo Sorrentino, as executive producer

Apple TV + has indeed announced the production of a new, electrifying drama series entitled precisely Ferrari and inspired by Luca Dal Monte’s bestseller “Ferrari Rex: Biography of a Great Italian of the Twentieth Century” (edited by Giorgio Nada Editore and Giunti), which the New York Times defined as “the definitive biography” on the visionary entrepreneur Enzo Ferrari. Conceived and written by Oscar nominee Steven Knight (If it’s, Dirty little business, Peaky Blinders), the series is currently in pre-production in Rome, Italy.

What will Apple’s “Ferrari” TV series be about

Five years. Five pilots. Five dead. A test. In the name of passion, in search of pure speed. At the center of it all is a titanic, complex and multifaceted man, who has dedicated his genius to the mission of designing the fastest racing car in history. Enzo Ferrari: his name has become a pride, an aspiration and finally a legend. But there was a trail of tragedy and torment along the way. Between 1956 and 1961, deeply wounded by the tragic death of his eldest son Dino and by what he considered a betrayal by his top driver Juan Manuel Fangio, Enzo Ferrari rebuilt his team from scratch, selecting five promising rising stars of racing cars to aim for victory.

“I am thrilled to tell such an evocative story about this legendary man and his iconic brand,” said creator, writer and executive producer Steven Knight. “Enzo Ferrari’s absolutely extraordinary life has been defined by his dramatic personal and professional journey, and Ferrari it is the celebration of an incredibly complex and fascinating human being “.

“As an Italian, I am honored to be able to tell the story of Enzo Ferrari, a shining example of Italian excellence,” said Stefano Sollima. “Through his relationship with the Ferrari Spring Team, the five drivers Enzo has ‘adopted’ into his team after the loss of his eldest son, we will explore the unique qualities, the great genius and the dark obsession that transformed this man into a legend”.

The cast and production of “Ferrari”

Ferrari will be directed by executive producer Stefano Sollima and is produced by Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment Pictures, a Fremantle Company (The Young Pope, The brilliant friend, We Are Who We Are), in co-production with Nicola Giuliano for Indigo Film (The great beauty, Youth) and Fremantle. Executive producers are Lorenzo Mieli, Nicola Giuliano, Steven Knight, Oscar winner Paolo Sorrentino, Giulio Marantonio (Kicks), Lorenzo De Maio (Without Blood) and Stefano Sollima. The author of “Ferrari Rex: Biography of a great Italian of the twentieth century” Luca Dal Monte will act as historical consultant for the series.