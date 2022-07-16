Fernando Ortiz does not close the door to more reinforcements in AmericaMediotiempo

John Manuel Figueroa

The Vegas, Nevada / 07.15.2022 22:00:40





Although he likes what he has on the squad and his players integrated well, the América coach, Fernando Ortiz is not closed to the possibility of reinforcing the Eagles even more.

At a press conference prior to facing Chelsea in the Premier League, The Argentine coach also left the door open to possible departures, although the 2022 Opening Tournament has already started.

“The boys have joined the group well, I am happy with what they have done. The pass book closes until September; then there is a possibility that players can come and go,” said Fernando Ortiz.

The Mexicans Jürgen Damm, Néstor Araujo and the Uruguayan Jonathan Rodríguez arrived at America to join a very complete cream-blue painting, although there are painful casualties due to injury, like that of the Colombian Roger Martinez and Salvador Reyes.

Of departures, the Spanish Jorge Meré is the one who aims to become one of themas was not even taken into account for being part of the squad that makes the tour of friendly matches in the United States, there where America will face Chelsea this Saturday In Las Vegas, later it goes against Manchester City, on Wednesday in Houston, and will end Tuesday 26 against Real Madrid in San Francisco.

In the face of so much international friction, ‘Tano’ Ortiz recognized that Liga MX is missed in South American competitionsand expressed that talks should be resumed for a return soon.

“Mexico must have international competition, I have no doubt about that, because the player is forged in a different way; The Federation would have to take those talks again to join a competition as competitive as in South America, and that would be very good for the players and at the national level, “added the America coach.

After playing on Wednesday 20 against Manchester City In Houston, The america will leave the tour for a moment to go to Tijuana and confront the Xolos on Matchday 4 of the 2022 Opening.

​

​