Fast X will surprise the fans of Fast and Furious

The actor Ludacris, who plays Tej in the Fast and Furious saga, is sure that fans will be very surprised by Fast X.

They are already preparing the tenth installment of fast and furious to be titled Fast X and the usual actors will return, but there will also be spectacular new additions. In different interviews, the protagonists have revealed that this film will be different from the last ones, since they intend to return to the origins. something according to Ludacris It will cause a lot of surprise in the fans. This is how he explained it to ET:

“Every movie I’m thinking of… How can we get past this? How can you overcome space? Like, come on, man. There are some twists. There are more twists. Even more characters are being introduced that will blow your mind… There are many takeaways from the next one. Fast X will be out next year.”

“The Fast and Furious family is really like a real family off screen. We are the luckiest cast in the world. Trust me, in most movies, when they yell cut, they all go their separate ways. Our children know each other. They’re like best friends… Our kids love it because they’re like, Oh, that’s Uncle Vin. Oh, that’s Uncle Tyrese. They really call them uncle… It’s the best thing in the world.”

This is the cast:

Fast X will be led by louis leterrier (The Incredible Hulk and The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance) and features series regulars like Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto Nathalie Emmanuel like ramsey, Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz, Scott Eastwood as Little Nobody, Charlize Theron as Cipher, Sung Kang like Han, Jordan Brewster as Mia Toretto Michael Rooker like Buddy, Tyrese Gibson like Roman, Cardi-B like Leysa and Ludacris like Tech. They have also signed stars like Alan Ritchson, Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Rita Moreno Y Daniela Melchior.

The movie Fast X It will premiere on May 19, 2023.