Elvis, the pompous way to the end of the star

Baz Luhrmann makes a moving and painful film out of a well-known story. Even so, the whole majestic world that he brings to the screen surprises, with the expected tragedy

Caracas. Elvis It is one of the movies of the year. Baz Luhrmann presents a feature film full of spectacularity, exacerbated brightness, with a restless and symbolic musical bet, which narrates the rise and fall of an idol, who accepts his misfortune after temptation.

The world of biographical films of music stars is full of successes that increasingly raise the bar. The most recent wonder was Rocketman (2019), which filled the big screen with the apotheosis of Elton John.

Music is another type of suggestion, a passion that allows us to discover worlds and feelings in each individual, so giving lines and colors to reality is not just any task. In addition, the figure of Elvis Presley is almost religious, a cult for those who have found in his work a way to overcome and celebrate; without forgetting all the reading of his primordial place in pop culture.

Baz Luhrmann tells Elvis from his childhood, when he was a boy in a poor area during the years of segregation. His family, run down, has to move to a neighborhood inhabited by outcasts.

But there, in that place, he finds his essence in the music he listens to from black people, those voices that resonated in his emptiness, that filled him with impetus and determination.

Elvis It intends to cover each determining moment of its protagonist, from his childhood to his death at 42 years of age. Ambitious, yes, but with the cunning to take the essential and show it in an exuberant and dramatic way.

Like a good part of biopics, the characters go from less to more. From an environment of shortages to a world in which everything is at your feet, but at the same time, each step entails a sacrifice that gradually becomes a heartbreaking consequence.

Austin Butler’s performance is painful. Although the spectator will be able to celebrate the initial glory, everything is very determined from the proposal of him to pale. The author knows very well that the story is well known, so he does not intend to deceive those who see the film. The glory heralds the fall, despite the brilliance with which each moment is exalted. Without a doubt, the actor will be nominated in the next awards season.

For his part, Tom Hanks plays Colonel Tom Parker, architect of Elvis’s stardom, but who is also the author -or co-author- of his nightmares.. In the end, it’s also all about decisions. In both of them is the acting weight of this film, recently released, and although it has a brief downturn in its middle, there are insufficient seconds to affect it deeply, and even less so when it explodes from its prelude to the climax.

And far from purism, the director uses musical sharpness to mix genres, and thus, exalt his speech and make parallels. For example, the musical repertoire includes “Vegas”, by rapper Doja Cat, a piece that samples “Hound Dog”, with the voice of Big Mama Thornton, who originally sang it, although the version of Elvis Presley is better known.

In this way, not only is there a review and recognition of the context of the time in addition to the protagonist, an objective that is also reinforced by the appearance of characters such as BB King (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) and Little Richard (Alton Mason), but also equates the scandal of the time before the insinuating dances of Elvis with the brawl for the furor of the trap in these times. Elvis as a slicked-up Bad Bunny in a society that barely a decade ago left World War II behind.

This resource of using extemporaneous genres has already been part of his proposal in the past. In 2013 it was news how Jay Z sounded while recreating the high society of the twenties of the twentieth century in The Great Gatsby. In Elvis we also see a makeup job that some will surely see as a more recent trend, but it is just a prank to evoke the cycles in manners, as can also be seen in the aesthetic that seeks to effeminate its protagonists.

Baz Luhrmann also succeeds in pinpointing the place where Elvis made the most important decisions of his life: a labyrinth of mirrors, the Ferris wheel and the desert, the latter with a special reading. There, in Las Vegas, he is strongly tempted by his main passion as attractiveness, and succumbs. Key in a plot with an important religious context, in which gospel is decisive, and with a fundamental presence: Gladys (Helen Thomson), Elvis’s mother, possessor of the omen. Of course, the relationship with Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge) is not very powerful in his exposure, and refers to the common in its development, without greater force in her expression.

The director co-writes the script with an old acquaintance: Craig Pearce, who also accompanied him in Strictly Ballroom (1992), Romeo + Juliet (nineteen ninety six), Moulin Rouge! (2001) and The Great Gatsby (2013).

Elvis It is not only a tribute, it is also a historical review by the popular culture of the 20th century, for a fundamental moment, with its political and social process. All this in the most general vision of him, but in the most intimate, is a work that presents an individual on his journey through the dream achieved, but also in the prison of mistakes. The director generates an atmosphere of confinement and decline in which each spectator will accompany the protagonist to the rhythm of his music towards the end.

