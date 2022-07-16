“Elvis”: the frenetic and obscene representation of the king of rock & roll

Baz Luhrmann makes history again. The Australian director achieves in his version of “Elvis” Presley a portrait of the king of rock & roll as never seen before. Emotional, frenetic, rhythmic, his film manages to make your skin crawl based on the keys of his filmography, reflected in each frame. Dynamic, graphic, musical, “Elvis” shakes from the opening credits. Undaunted, the viewer follows the journey of one of the most important American music legends.

Tom Hanks, in the role of the cunning manager, narrates the sighting, persecution, manipulation, extortion, power and use that he achieves over the star. He sees him being born, growing up, succeeding, but he also leads him to self-destruction, locks him up, corners him and squeezes him until he loses his freedom.

While all this happens, the story is packed with delicacy, greatness and perfection in details, almost obscene, that characterize Baz Luhrmann, who by the way is a clever fox to reach the new generations. A protagonist full of physical and acting charms, such as Leonardo DiCaprio in “Romeo and Juliet” or Ewan McGregor in “Moulin Rouge”, eats every moment of the film. You could almost think that austin butler reincarnates in the character does not interpret it. It is the caramel that is savored slowly to end up exploding all its flavor in the mouth from its dense and addictive center.

