Elvis Presley’s crazy nights in Paris

MEXICO CITY (appro).- As shown in the film “Elvis” that has just hit theaters, the reason why Elvis Presley never performed beyond the United States was because his representative “El coronel” Tom Parker was a Dutch illegal migrant, and lacking an American passport, he believed he would be deported if he tried to leave.

By the way, while “King of Rock & Roll” is played by the energetic Austin Butler, Parker is superbly played by Tom Hanks.

“Mánager” who from 1955 directed Elvis’s career until his death in August 1977, “El coronel” had nothing of the “colonel”; his name was neither Tom nor his surname Parker, but Andreas Cornelis van Kuijk. When in 1958 the American government forced the musician to perform his military service in Germany, “The Colonel” did not want to travel to Europe with him, pretexting that he would arrange lucrative film contracts and promote the singer’s records in the United States, until his return. .

Elvis returned to his country 18 months later, but never managed to fulfill his dream of appearing in Mexico, Europe or Japan. When the film “Elvis” arrived at the last Cannes Film Festival, the audience gave a standing applause that lasted for 15 minutes.

However, Elvis Presley did visit Paris in the late 1950s, as Peter Guralnick documents in 1999’s “The Unmaking of Elvis Presley: A Careless Love” in the prologue “Homecoming. Memphis, March 1960” (I return home. Memphis, March 1960), which we offer here translated for our readers.

It happened in the spring of 1959, when the singer and his recruit friends who were doing their military service in Friedberg, asked permission to take a break beyond Germany…

Blowouts in the City of Light

IT WAS ELVIS AND LAMAR FIKE, Charlie Hodge and Rex Mansfield who made the trip.

They stopped first in Munich, where they revisited the Moulin Rouge, and Elvis had his picture taken with Marianne, a stripper who had just performed her number, as the cable services gleefully reported, carrying “nothing on him except for a record.” Life-size Presley.” So on the second night they left on a private train for Paris, where they were greeted by Hill & Range co-director Jean Aberbach, a Viennese refugee who, with his brother, Julian, had made his first steps in the field of Country & Range song publishing. Western before fate, personified by Colonel Parker, introduced them to Elvis Presley.

Jean was prepared to take care of everything. He had booked them into the luxurious Prince de Galles hotel, where they would occupy a suite on the top floor with a panoramic view of the Champs-Elysées and the Arc de Triomphe and he could remain alone in the downstairs lounge at his leisure. In addition, Freddy Bienstock, Aberbach’s cousin and the publications’ main go-between during the recording sessions, was there at his beck and call, as was Ben Starr, Hill & Range’s attorney, whom Elvis had known since he signed his original contract with RCA.

Wherever he and the boys wanted to go, whatever they wanted to do, the one who would be willing to fix it all would be Aberbach, a 48-year-old sophisticated city bachelor who with his brother owned apartments and offices throughout the world; he and Freddy Bienstock and Ben were there just to give the boys a good time. They were greeted by the Colonel, of course, as he was sorry he couldn’t come in person, and by Hal Wallis, with whom Jean and her brother were already in talks for the new movie, now retitled “GI Blues.” (Soldier’s Blues), and who would arrive, as Elvis knew, soon in Germany for location filming and military footage. If they wanted to see the attractions, if they wanted to take a guided tour of the city, they just had to ask.

Rex was definitely curious; but Elvis was only interested in activity after sunset, so they agreed to go to the Lido that night. After a brief press conference, which he handled with aplomb (“In the spotlights he seemed to become another person,” said Rex, who had never witnessed how his friend acted in this context), Elvis decided to try the sophistication of Paris. Here, the reporters assured him, he would not be bothered by the vulgar mob; he could go out on the street without fear of being recognized, they would leave him alone without harassing him. The experiment lasted just ten minutes. It was the time it took for a crowd of about two hundred people to mill around an outdoor cafe a few blocks from the hotel. It was all over an hour later, when they managed to get back to the Prince de Galles, and while Rex and Lamar took advantage of Jean’s offer to tour the sights, Elvis stuck to his original idea.

The nights were completely another wave. The Lido was like Vegas but more licentious, and after one night the whole context fell into place. The next day they got up late to have a hearty meal, a breakfast at 8:00 PM, prepared to reach the first show at the Carousel or the Folies Bergère, and from there they went to the Lido, where the choreography in charge was presented. of the statuesque The Blue Belles, pure English dancers ready to satisfy Elvis Presley. When the Lido closed, they would continue on to Le Bantu, a fairly late-night club that didn’t open until after 4:00 AM, taking with them as many Blue Belles girls as were willing to join. At the end of the night, Elvis would select his own choice from among them, leaving the rest for Rex, Charlie, and Lamar to do the same.

One memorable night, the entire set of dancers snuck into the suite with them and everyone was still asleep at 9:30 PM when the phone rang. It was the manager of the Lido, who told Lamar that he already wanted to start the first “show”. Lamar told her not to stop and hung up without a second thought. A moment later the phone rang again and the same message was repeated. “Lamar was furious,” observed a surprised Rex, “(and) this time…he told the manager of the Lido…to stop bothering us. The manager told Lamar that he couldn’t start the show because he had the entire cast in our hotel suite. Needless to say, Lamar felt a little embarrassed”, concluded Rex, who in his lifetime would later be ashamed to remember his own actions, “but at the time I thought that was all very well”.

This is how it happened, a kind of existence in the nights of Arabia, where they found themselves trying out incredible fantasies one after another. One night at the Lido, Elvis stood up and sang “Willow Weep for Me” with the band. He was terrified, he told reporters later. “It was the first time in 15 months that he was in front of an audience. Then everything broke into a sweat, man, a sudden fear.” And as for military experience:

“I must have gotten used to a certain kind of life. It’s hard for anyone to adjust to the military, and it was perhaps harder for me than most. But I was determined to adapt, because otherwise I would only have hurt myself.”

They were like a gang of schoolboys, whipping each other with butane lighters (recently introduced on the market) to see who could light the highest flame so they could burn the others… Poor Lamar, who had lost his passport on the train, he was the target of even uglier jokes after he confessed to having fallen in love with one of the dancing chamaconas from Le Banteu. Elvis quickly investigated, invited the girl to meet Lamar outside her car, and almost backed out when Lamar discovered that her “her” was “he”. Elvis gloated over the story of Lamar’s great passion and how, after all, “she had it bigger than his!”

At the end of their visit they had been having such a good time that Elvis decided to change his train reservations to spend one more night in Paris. He rented a limo the next day, and they arrived at the Friedberg barricades in time for the three soldiers to report at midnight, checking in exactly two weeks into his leave. (…)

Elvis went to Paris a second time shortly thereafter in December, this time taking Joe Esposito, Cliff Gleaves, and his karate teacher, Jurgen Seydel, along with Lamar.

The night activities were more or less the same, only during the day he practiced the Shotokan technique with a Japanese karate master introduced to him by Jurgen Seydel. Joe took care of the money for them during this trip, impressing Elvis with his administrative maneuvering. One night they went to the Cafe de Paris to listen to the Golden Gate Quartet, and Elvis went into their dressing room and sang “spiritual” songs with them for hours, unearthing songs that even the group had a hard time remembering at the time.