Elon Musk is not the only one: numerous other offspring

Billionaire Elon Musk confirmed a few days ago the news that he had become the father of twins along with a senior executive of a company founded by him shortly before the birth of his eighth daughter with his ex-girlfriend, singer Grimes, his second child in common that came to the world in November 2021 by surrogacy.

At 51, the owner of Tesla and Space X has given birth to ten children: twins and triplets with his first wife, Justine, with whom he was married between 2000 and 2008 and with whom he also had a baby, his firstborn, who died with only ten weeks of life; a boy and a girl with Grimes; and the twins that have just been reported.

Now it has become known that the Musk family continues to grow. And it is that Elon’s father, Errol Musk, 76, has had a second daughter with his stepdaughter, Jana Bezuidenhout, 35, daughter of his second wife. He is the seventh son of the South African engineer, who has already stopped talking to Elon when, in 2017, his first child with Jana was born.

Elon Musk in a file image with his triplets, Damian, Saxon and Kai, born in 2006 as a result of his marriage to Justine instagram

Although Musk’s is already a more than numerous offspring, he does not rule out continuing to expand it with more children: “As many as he can to spend time with them and be a good father,” he assured in statements to the portal Page Six . He who is one of the richest men in the world hopes that others will be encouraged to follow his example and has already made it clear that he is doing everything in his power to “help the birth crisis”. And like him, many others.

Among billionaires like him, in the United States alone there are 22 with seven or more children, including film director Steven Spielberg and Steve Cohen, owner of the New York Mets.

Nick Cannon, with four of his eight children: Moroccan and Monroe, from his marriage to Mariah Carey, and Golden and Powerfull Queen from his relationship with Brittany Bell. Instagram/Nick Cannon

In the world of celebrities there are outstanding cases of offspring more than numerous: ten children from five different relationships have the actor Eddie Murphy. Also known are the cases of veteran Hollywood actors Mel Gibson and Kevin Costner, with nine and seven children respectively.

Nick Cannon, rapper, television host and ex-husband of Mariah Carey, is the father of eight.

Jude law with Phillipa Coan and their son, their sixth, born in 2020 GTRES

Jude Law increased his long family during the pandemic and welcomed his sixth child, the first with his current wife, the psychologist Philippa Coen. In addition, he has three others from his marriage to Sadie Frost, and another two from other relationships.

Rockers Mick Jagger and Rod Stewart each count eight offspring. And veteran Clint Eastwood has seven from two different marriages.

James van der Beek with his wife and six children Instagram

The case of James Van Der Beek is curious. After a first divorce, the actor Dawson’s Grows He married his girlfriend Kimberly Brook and together they have formed, at the moment, a family with six children.

But among all, perhaps the record continues to be held by the unforgettable actor Anthony Quinn, winner of two Oscars, who had a dozen children by four different women and the last one, Ryan Nicholas, had it at the age of 81.

Alec Baldwin with his wife Hilaria and their six children Instagram

If they are the famous ones, there are also significant cases like Angelina Jolie, with six children –three biological with Brad Pitt and three adopted–; Madonna with six children, four of them adopted; and at the head is Hilaria Baldwin, who is about to give birth to her seventh child with Alec Baldwin, who in turn has one more daughter from her relationship with Kim Bassinger. But the most famous of the great offspring is that of Mia Farrow, who has 14, between biological and adopted.

In Spain, the list is headed by Julio Iglesias, with eight children, three with Isabel Preysler and five with Miranda Rijnsburger; and an alleged ninth, Javier Santos, who continues his legal battle for the recognition of the singer’s paternity.