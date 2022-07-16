Dominik could betray Rey Mysterio very soon

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio returned to Raw in mid-May after being decimated by Veer Mahaan. For a long time it has been believed that the two would eventually have a separation onscreen. In the past, Rey Mysterio has stated on more than one occasion that he is against the idea.



WWE could be planning to surprise to the fans doing what Dominik Mysterio turns against his father in a big twist. The next July 25 episode of Raw takes place at Madison Square Garden. The company will celebrate 20th anniversary of Rey Mysterio in that night. With Dominik being recruited to join The Judgment Day, the pieces of the puzzle would be starting to fall into place for the long-awaited breakup.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer discussed the fact that WWE could pull the trigger with an alleged betrayal of Dominik Mysterio at the show. Given Vince McMahon’s love of putting on shows in the world’s most famous arena, it’s hoped this could be the night it all comes to fruition.

“For the Raw of July 25 at MSG, Riddle & Street Profits vs. Reigns & Usos is the main event announced. It’s doesn’t mean Dominik’s betrayal is going to happen 100%but it is true that when the program was held at the MSGhas more possibilities. The show is also being sold as Rey Mysterio’s 20th anniversary in WWE.

It seems that if they are going to make Dominik’s rude change, this ceremony would be an idea of ​​where to do it. In addition, Vince McMahon has a special affinity with MSG, so one would expect a show with more important stories to come out of it and sell more than usual to reap a higher rating. “

