Dolly Parton: “Nobody can tell me what to do”

“Mget it right in your head, talent is only a small part of your fight, if you want to be successful in Nashville: boldness is a mustas well as a good dose of shamelessness “he proclaims in Run Rose Run Ruthanna Ryderthe great queen of country music, to the young AnnieLee who, just at the beginning of a musical career, feels helpless in the face of the predatory aggression of managers and agents.

Run Rose Run – The star of Nashville (Longanesi) is the thriller written by Dolly Parton together with James Patterson (a hugely popular author who has sold 425 million books, including The President has disappearedwritten with Bill Clinton), set in the macho and paternalistic world of American country-folk. Recently released and inspired by Parton’s personal experiences, it jumped to the top of the bestseller list in America, along with the album of songs of the same title. The novel is already destined to turn into a movie: Reese Witherspoon will produce it and Parton will be Ruthanna Ryder, “The Queen of Countrythanna”. “I have not made any films in recent years, it seems to me the right time has come, and this will be special for me,” she declares the actress. “I moved to Nashville at 18 and I have no trouble understanding AnnieLee and Ruthanna. However, I did not have a life full of mystery like theirs ».

Dolly Parton, star, businesswoman, philanthropist

Dolly Parton is America’s most popular, famous and adored country singer; she is a movie star (9 to 5, Steel flowers, Dumplin), successful businesswoman (his Dollywood Company operates the amusement park of the same name, with three million visitors a year), co-owner of Sandollar Productions e generous philanthropist (the Dollywood Foundation, which includes the Imagination Library, gives millions of books to children all over the world). Adored by stars such as Andy Warhol, Mick Jagger, Björk and Nicki Minaj, Parton is, along with Cher, the most extravagant and enduring American celebrity of our time, but also a difficult character to define. At 76, and with a career that seems to renew itself every two or three decades, he continues to conquer budding generations always remaining faithful to the character of the storyteller, with her ballads that speak of love, humble families, pain and betrayal, always with a light and ironic touch.

His image that no, hasn’t changed: as half a century ago she looks gaudy and noisy with a very blond cotton wig, the dresses studded with rhinestones, the glorious breasts flaunted at every occasion, the stiletto heels, the painted and repainted lips, and the hooked and colorful nails from time immemorial when those of Adele and Cardi B were still unthinkable. Parton remains a protagonist of the American pop landscape. She regularly churns out songs and albums: she has signed at least 3000 of which 500 interpreted by her and Whitney HustonMerle Haggard, Willie Nelson and Linda Ronstadt. She has written autobiographical books and short stories for children, she is active in helping those in need – in 2020 it was the first to donate $ 1 million to fund Covid 19 research – and continues to financially support students and universities, school libraries and independent bookstores to encourage reading.

Dolly Parton beyond all labels

I interviewed her in person, the first time for Steel Magnolia (Steel Flowers) in 1989, the last, via Zoom, for the film Christmas on the Square (Christmas in the city). Even a short conversation becomes a life lesson and his cheerfulness is contagious. But it took me some time to begin to understand who Dolly Parton really was and what she represented to America.

The country singer that the New York Times called “The Parton Paradox” and which has been on the limelight for half a centuryexamined and vivisected in every moment of her public and private life (at the age of twenty she married Carl Dean, a small businessman who never appears in public), she continues, in fact, to remain a hieroglyph woman.

Parton is indifferent to fashions and trends, is always against the tide, plays with wit and irony on his image as a sexy star, but rejects the label of feminist. She has given – and continues to do so – millions of dollars to help disadvantaged families and young people, but don’t ask her to declare political affiliation, the subject is taboo.

In times when #Me Too rages and #Black Lives Matter has never made official statements, has never taken sides publicly. Accused of not taking sides in feminist and political battles, she responds with her songs that often deal with controversial issues. “My father, my brothers and uncles are ‘red necks’ (white peasants from the southern countryside, generally extremely conservative), and I know perfectly well what I want to write about”. No.In the 1970s, some of his songs, as in the case of The Bargain Store, the story of a prostitute, were even banned from radio stations.

Star since childhood

His audience is among the most eclectic: at concerts you meet grandmothers, boys and men of all ages and colors; liberals and conservatives, housewives and transgenders, gay rappers (Lil Nas X is a big fan of hers). His comment? “I understand them and accept them all”. When he sings Jolene Jolene, I Will Always Love You (the one made very famous by Whitney Houston in Bodyguard with Kevin Costner) or Coat of Many Colors, the story of her child, mocked at school for her coat made of patches patched togetherher audience welcomes her with a warmth in which races, genders and political affiliations no longer matter.

“As a child, in the veranda of the old hutstuck dry tobacco branches into the crack in the floor, put a can on it that acted as a microphone, tiptoe in front of it, and I pretended to entertain the audience in front of me: chickens, ducks (laughter) and lots of babies who were too young to be able to leave. I wanted to be a star, I wanted to perform in front of an audience, and I wanted to sing. Maybe, I just wanted to shine with my own light ». So he confided in me during the promotion of Dumplin (I want a life shaped like me), the comedy with Jennifer Aniston for which she had composed the soundtrack: for the occasion she had presented herself with a transparent skin-colored skirt, dizzying heels, a cascade of strictly false glass and beaded necklaces, sparkling rings and earrings; very cheerful, as usual. In retrospect, the most extreme artificiality together with its candor have always proved irresistible. He has a contagious verve, he laughs at himself and at his own image, he tells about his childhood without mortified or victim tones.

Career started in Nashville

Grown up on a small farm in the Smoky Mountains of the Appalachian Mountains, Tennessee, without electricity and running water, her story seems to have come out of Dickens’ pen: very poor childhood, with little to eat, large family – she is the fourth of twelve brothers and sisters – the peasant father who could neither read nor write, the mother who sang with a voice crystal clear, but she was always tired and worried. «I was born singing, my mother said I peeped out shouting in the key D and I’m sure of it. From an early age I knew that I would sing and you would have been on stage“.

At 18 he leaves home, leaves for Nashville, the heart of the country, and never stops. They then imitated it, copied it, in many. From Amy Winehouse to Katy Perry, from Cardi B to Nicki Minaj and Miley Cyrus, of which she is the godmother.

Receive news and updates

on the latest

beauty trends

directly in your mail

“Look, I’ve never allowed anyone to tell me who I should be. I wanted to be beautiful, but I didn’t have the money to buy fancy dresses or makeup. So I improvised, put on whatever gave me color and cheered me up. I’ve always wanted to be “a little bit more”, and I still want to. I know, I know, there’s that old proverb “Less is more”, but it’s the biggest nonsense I’ve ever heard. “More is more” (more is more) is much better!“. More laughter …

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED