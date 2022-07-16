Do you do ‘home office’? Disseminate guide with advice on schedules and exercises

The barking of the dog, the speed of the internet and even finding a comfortable chair are things that some of us have dealt with since the pandemic forced many companies to implement the home office or remote work.

But despite the benefits such as being able to work without being exposed to risks of contagion by COVID, fewer trips and reduced absenteeism, the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare (STPS) also identified some health risks for workers who carry out their work from House.

For this reason, this Friday, the STPS published in the Official Gazette of the Federation a draft Official Mexican Standard to guarantee the safety and health of remote work, and here we explain what it is about.

This rule will apply to those of us who work more than half of the time remotely with electronic devices such as computers or mobile phones.

What are the health and safety conditions?

According to this regulatory proposal, to avoid work risks caused by physical agents, it is necessary to work in a clean and orderly area, without unnecessary materials, objects or equipment in the workplace.

That place must be well lit to avoid glare or visual fatigue from the screen of the equipment with which we work.

It must also have adequate temperature and ventilation; and a noise level that does not impede concentration except for environmental noise that could be under the control of third parties, such as the music of the neighbors.

Speaking of ergonomic risk, the regulations establish that it is necessary to have a workplace that allows the person to feel comfortable to carry out their activities, in such a way as to prevent the back, shoulders or neck from accumulating tension.

That workplace must at least have a desk, table or plane where you can rest your arms; without obstacles under the table that prevent the placement of the legs; and without elements that could generate a work risk.

It specifies that there must be an ergonomic or appropriate chair for the activities to be carried out and, where appropriate, ergonomic and postural accessories that support the use of mobile computing equipment.

In addition, the space where we preferably work should allow privacy, to prevent anyone from affecting the activities.

And to guarantee that the work is carried out in safe conditions, the employer must provide the employee with training so that he can identify work risks, including avoiding postures that may affect our health.

exercises and comfort

Speaking of recommendations, the standard includes a guide with six activities that people can do before starting their workday:

Exercise, stretching, or relaxation; Dress appropriately, as if you were going to work; Take breaks during your working day to rest your joints and vision; Take care of physical posture Set goals and priorities Maintain healthy eating habits (nutrition) and dreams.

In addition, it recommends a series of simple exercises to avoid muscle, joint or circulation injuries that includes stretching and bending of arms and legs.

And if you have doubts about what an ergonomic chair is, this regulation also resolves it as it specifies in one of its guides that “it must provide the body with stable support, allowing the worker to adopt a comfortable posture for a certain period of time”.

To do this, the chair must allow you to adopt and change appropriate postures; provide sufficient support for the spine and especially for the lower back; The seat must allow good blood circulation to the legs and prevent us from slipping on it.

In short, a chair that adapts to our body, provides support to the spine and allows us to work comfortably.

Employer obligations

According to this project, the employer has various obligations, starting with having a updated list of people who telecommute. Among other things, this list must include the full name of the worker, the position and work that he performs, as well as the address from which he performs his work.

The address must correspond to a place previously agreed with the employer and have specific conditions, such as connectivity; as well as health and safety conditions: electrical installations and adequate furniture.

These aspects must be verified by the employer and for this, said regulation has a guide of questions that can be consulted in this league.

In addition, the culture of occupational risk prevention must be promoted and participation mechanisms must be established, for example, through face-to-face or online meetings, to prevent the worker from isolate.

It must also be made clear, through an established policy, what will be the mechanisms, contact rules and supervision through which the work will be carried out. And this must guarantee people’s right to privacy.

To establish a hours that do not exceed the legal maximumsallowing rest breaks and disconnection at the end of the day are also contemplated in these regulations.

It is important to bear in mind that this project establishes as obligations of the employer that the general working conditions of teleworkers must be the same as those of those who go to the workplace; the gender perspective is promoted; Y allows reconciling personal life with availability for work.

Another thing that this regulation establishes is that workers must be informed and trained on the risks related to the activity they carry out, including ergonomic and psychosocial aspects.

In this regard, it details that the way in which the equipment or work tools used and/or assigned for teleworking will be maintained must be established; as well as providing workers with the necessary supplies to carry out their activities, including an ergonomic chair.

Employers must also follow up on work accident notices and have care mechanisms for cases of family violence that consider, among other things, the return to the face-to-face modality temporarily or permanently.

And it is that as we tell you in this another noteduring the pandemic, violence against women has increased, as well as unequal conditions in remote work and domestic work, compared to men.

But workers also have to comply with some obligations within this standard and this includes making it easier for the employer to verify the health and safety conditions where we carry out our work outside the workplace; as well as reporting if something happens that prevents us from working in the agreed place.

In addition, we must protect and keep in good condition the equipment, materials, tools and ergonomic furniture that the employer gives us.

It should be noted that the project is issued for interested parties to submit comments or suggestions for modification to the National Consultative Committee for Standardization of Safety and Health at Work, within the next 60 days.

As you will remember, the federal government declared the start of the healthy distance day in March 2020 with the phrase “Stay home”. Since then, there are those of us who have spent a lot of time doing work activities without going to workplaces such as offices.

This is known as “teleworking” and at the end of 2020 the Mexican Congress approved reforms to legally recognize remote work, also called home office. Reform that entered into force in January 2021, and that according to the STPS It would culminate with the publication of this NOM, which began to be discussed in February 2021.

At that time, the Secretary of Labor and Social Welfare, Luisa Alcalde Luján, pointed out that up to 23% of jobs in Mexico would be capable of teleworking, so the potential population of this standard could cover up to 13 million Mexicans.