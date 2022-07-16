DITONELLAPIAGA wins the Targa Tenco 2022 as Best First Work with the album “Camouflage”

EMILIA ROMAGNA – After Sanremo, the Platinum Disc for Chemistrythe success of the new summer single Disco (I Love It) and a summer tour that is consecrating her as one of the most important protagonists of the new Italian pop music, Ditonellapiaga – stage name of Margherita Carducci – wins the prestigious Targa Tenco 2022 with his debut album Camouflage for the section First work. A further milestone confirming the talent of a young artist who has been able to conquer the public and critics.

Camouflagereleased on January 14, 2022 by Dischi Belli / BMG Italy, is the perfect self-portrait of an artist capable of playing the role of an urban icon, a femme fatale from a film noir but also a girl next door. Thirteen songs – between nu-soul and R’N’B, frenetic Latin rhythms and psychedelic turns, intoxicating pop songs and sophisticated electronic sounds – which constitute a kaleidoscope of emotions, loves, memories, fears and insecurities, dreams and aspirations, disappointments and rebirths.

The irony – sometimes even ferocious – and the melancholy, often poignant. The radiant sunshine and the darkness of urban nights. Romanticism that takes your breath away and cynicism full of black humor. This is the composite expressive universe of Ditonellapiaga, held together by a soul that has the breath of the most elegant and sophisticated international pop, by a profound sincerity and, above all, by an intense voice, with an unmistakable timbre, capable of reaching the most daring evolutions, worthy of the great jazz performers. A talent that allows her to feel at ease both on the stage of a New York night club and on that of a large pop festival or a club devoted to indie music. And if there is also to rapping, Ditonellapiaga does not hold back and amazes by demonstrating an out of the ordinary eclecticism and natural versatility, the result of years spent in the fervent environment of the Capitoline jam sessions and the sound of the duo bbprod that has accompanied her since her debut.

Finally, the explosive continues Camouflage Tour organized by Magellano Concerts: the July 13 to With wood (TO) for the Flowers Festival, the 15th of July to the Eagle for Pinewood Festival, il 23 July to Genoa for Balena Festival, the July 28 to Castiglione del Lago (PG) for Lacustica, on 30 July to Naples for Palazzo Reale Summer Fest, the July 31 to Corigliano d’Otranto (LE) for SIX Festival, the August 6 in Pineto (TE) for Primavolta Festival, on 11 August in Codroipo (UD) for Villa Manin Estate 2022, on August 13 to Alcamo (TP) for Alcart Festival, the August 20 to Milo (CT) for Opera Festival, the August 24 to Empoli for Beat Festival, il August 26 to Brescia for the Festival of Radio Onda D’urto, the 2 September to Cella Mountain (AL) for Jazz: Re: Found, il September 3 to Galzignano Terme for Musica Tra le Nuvole (Amphitheater of Venda), the September 10 to Bergamo for NXT Station, on September 11th to Alghero (SS) for Alghero Spotlight Festival, the September 12 to Milan for Spaghettiland, the September 16 to Rome for the Spring Attitude Festival and finally on 1 October in Faenza (RA) for the MEI.

Info and tickets: https://www.magellanoconcerti.it/tour/48/ditonellapiaga-camouflage-il-tour

ALL DATES OF CAMOUFLAGE THE TOUR

27 MAY 2022 SAVIGLIANO (CN) – ATYPICAL FESTIVAL

03 JUNE 2022 LIVORNO – STRABORGO

04 JUNE 2022 – BOLOGNA – DUMBO

05 JUNE 2022 CAGLIARI – ATENEIKA

11 JUNE 2022 CREMONA – OPEN DOORS FESTIVAL

3 JULY 2022 – APPIGNANO DEL TRONTO (AP) – RURAL ART FESTIVAL canceled

05 JULY 2022 AREZZO – MEN / GO MUSIC FEST

13 JULY 2022 COLLEGNO (TO) – FLOWERS FESTIVAL

15 JULY 2022 L’AQUILA – PINEWOOD FESTIVAL

23 JULY 2022 GENOA – WHALE FESTIVAL

28 JULY 2022 CASTIGLIONE DEL LAGO (PG) – LACUSTICA

30 JULY 2022 NAPLES – PALAZZO REALE SUMMER FEST

31 JULY CORIGLIANO D’OTRANTO (LE) – INDEPENDENT SOUTH EAST – SIX FESTIVAL

06 AUGUST 2022 PINETO (TE) – SPRING FESTIVAL

11 AUGUST 2022 CODROIPO (UD) – VILLA MANIN SUMMER 2022

13 AUGUST 2022 ALCAMO (TP) – ALCART FESTIVAL

20 AUGUST 2022 MILO (CT) – OPERA FESTIVAL

24 AUGUST 2022 EMPOLI (FI) – BEAT FESTIVAL

26 AUGUST 2022 BRESCIA – SHOCK WAVE RADIO PARTY

02 SEPTEMBER 2022 CELLA MONTE (AL) – JAZZ: RE: FOUND

03 SEPTEMBER GALZIGNANO TERME (PD) – MUSIC AMONG THE CLOUDS – AMPHITHEATER OF THE VENDA

10 SEPTEMBER 2022 BERGAMO – NXT STATION

11 SEPTEMBER 2022 ALGHERO (SS) – ALGHERO MUSIC SPOTLIGHT

12 SEPTEMBER 2022 – MILAN – SPAGHETTILAND ARENA MILAN EST

16 SEPTEMBER 2022 ROME – SPRING ATTITUDE FESTIVAL

01 OCTOBER 2022 FAENZA (RA) – MEI

BIO

Margherita Carducci, aka Ditonellapiaga, born in 1997, from Rome. Ditonellapiaga is an artist with a fluid personality with the urge to tell the thousand facets of one’s identity, often sunny and full of enthusiasm, sometimes neurotic, sometimes melancholy. Ironic and histrionic, Margherita never stops wondering what it means to be a girl in the second decade of the 21st century. New urban iconDitonellapiaga, embodies the infinite articulations of the complex female soul, without reducing femininity to a single image. As a child, American pop stars. As an adult, she is the undisputed star of the Roman club circuit dedicated to jam sessions, where she discovers soul, nu soul and jazz. Thanks to the meeting with the duo of Roman producers bbrodin 2019, focuses on his own extraordinary eclecticism and his incredible versatilityboth as an author and as a singer, and today she naturally ranges from cruder and more acidic electronic sounds to those more soft and harmonious of a pop with an international flavor. In September 2019 she releases her first single You speak. October 2020 marks the debut with Discs Belli / BMG Italy with For an hour of lovecover of the iconic song by Matia Bazar played under the strobe lights of a club (recently featured on the film’s soundtrack Dog yearsavailable on Prime Video). In December 2020 his first single of this new course was released, Morphina, which tackles the theme of pleasure explicitly but with style, elegance and above all an overwhelming rhythm. In February 2021 it came out Waste of Potential an intimate song, with a refrain difficult to forget that sings the end of an unfinished love and brings Ditonellapiaga closer to the territories of indie pop. Furthermore, its urban sounds accompany the scenes relating to the realization of the two works by internationally renowned street artist Tvboy in Travel Notes. The filmthe documentary that tells the songs of Francesco Guccini.

On April 23 it came out Biteshis first EP which collects the two anticipation singles, three brand new tracks and a remix of Populous. Almost three months later the EP was released Bites Remix with the intervention of some of the most sophisticated and elegant interpreters of the new electronic scene: Bawrut, Whitemary, Foresta and Lorenzo BTWin addition to the same Populous. Meanwhile, he has signed up for Magellano Concerts and spent the summer touring the entire Peninsula. In autumn 2021 Ditonellapiaga entered, as the second Italian female artist, in Breakthrough from Amazon Music, the program of the Seattle giant that promotes the most interesting artists of the new music scene internationally. She is also the first artist of 2022 selected by Apple Music Up Next, a program that enhances and promotes new promises internationally and that in the past has chosen female artists of the caliber of Billie Eilish. The November 24 the single was out I never lose you written with Lightninganticipation of the new album Camouflagereleased January 14, 2022. Competing at the 72nd edition of the Sanremo Festival – paired with Donatella Rector – with the song Chemistry, Ditonellapiaga was the real revelation of the 2022 edition of the famous kermesse, immediately conquering both the Ariston audience and the press present at the Festival. In a few weeks Chemistry he climbed the charts arriving to conquer the gold and then platinum. In recent weeks the MEI plate – Exitwell awarded to Ditonellapiaga as Best Artist of the Year. The June 24, just over four months after the release of his acclaimed debut album Camouflage, in the midst of a tour that is taking her up and down the Peninsula, the new single comes out Disco (I Love It) for Discs Belli / BMG Italy. On 12 July 2022 he won the prestigious Targa Tenco with his debut album Camouflage for the Opera Prima section.

