Details and curiosities of the acclaimed film about Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley is the second most successful artist of all time, with 1 billion records sold worldwide after The Beatles. He won 94 gold singles and more than 40 gold albums. As great as his triumphs were his excesses.

The interpreter of ‘Suspicious Minds’, ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’, ‘Burning Love’ and ‘Trouble’, suffered from glaucoma, high blood pressure and liver damage, a product of drug abuse; at the time of his death, his heart was twice its normal size (530 grams), in addition to significant atherosclerosis in his coronary vessels, aorta, and cerebral arteries.

Today the life of this mass idol is in the news again, being brought to the big screen by Warner Bros. Pictures and visionary Oscar-nominated filmmaker Baz Luhrmann (Moulin Rouge and The Great Gatsby).

The film, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival to applause and a standing ovation –with the presence of Priscila Presley–, and which debuted two weeks ago in the United States as number one at the box office, is already in theaters In colombia.

Actor Austin Butler spent a year preparing to give voice, body and soul to the rock and roll idol. The idea of ​​​​representing Elvis caused a panic attack in the interpreter, as he confessed to the publication Pop Sugar, but Rami Malek, Oscar winner for playing Freddie Mercury in Bohemia Raphsody, helped him.

“My expectation was unrealistic, looking at how to twist my face to look exactly like Elvis or looking at other people and thinking they looked more like him,” says Austin, but Rami gave him vital advice, “detail which it is your soul and his soul and make them collide, to create something never seen before”. The film covers two decades of the star, his beginnings, the glory and the decline of the King of Rock, who died at the age of 42.

Oscar winner Tom Hanks plays the artist’s controversial manager, whose secrets come to light in this film. And although this is titled ‘Elvis’, it is also the story of Colonel Tom Parker, who is, according to Luhrmann, “our entrance, our narrator, and an unreliable one”, but that does not stop being fascinating.

Elvis’ story is seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Tom Hanks, who plays him, did not gain weight, although he seems to; his impressive physical transformation is the product of the work of the hair and makeup team. He shaved his head and submitted to the hands of a team and was delighted to oblige.

The story then delves into the complex dynamic between the two over 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom. In the midst of that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in the King’s life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia Dejonge).

Alongside Butler and Hanks, award-winning stage actress Helen Thomson stars as Gladys, Elvis’s mother, and Richard Roxburgh as Elvis’s father, Vernon.

Curiosities about the artist

Elvis Aaron Presley, born in Tupelo, Mississippi, on January 8, 1935 and died in Memphis, Tennessee, on August 16, 1977, of an acute myocardial infarction.

When he was thirteen years old, he moved with his family to Memphis, Tennessee, where in 1954 he began his artistic career when the owner of Sun Records, Sam Phillips, saw in him the way to expand African-American music.

Despite his enormous success around the world, Elvis toured internationally only once in 1957, when he performed for three days in Canada. This is because his manager, Tom Parker, was a Dutch illegal immigrant, who could be deported if he applied for a US passport.

His legacy is undeniable: He was the first musician to dance wildly on stage and managed to break down the racial barriers that existed at the time, by commercializing the genre of rock and roll, created by Chuck Berry and aimed especially at African Americans in the 50’s, by making it something evolutionary for the time.

About the movie

Austin Butler landed the role of Elvis by submitting a video of himself playing the piano and singing Unchained Melody, which Presley covered in 1977 and which appears on the film’s soundtrack.

The actor worked with movement coach Polly Bennett to embody the physicality of the icon he was portraying. Bennett has also worked on Bohemian Rhapsody and No Time to Die, as well as the popular series The Crown.

During the film she dons more than 90 different outfits to portray the icon during the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s. Costume designer Catherine Martin worked with iconic fashion designers Prada and Miu Miu to create the looks worn by Olivia Dejonge, such as Priscilla.

Some of the action takes place on Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee. Production took 12 weeks to build the set. They created Graceland, as it appeared at the time.

For his part, Hanks, to become Elvis’ representative, underwent between three and five hours a day of makeup, hairdressing and prosthetics, depending on how old the character had to be for the day’s shooting. For these and other reasons, ‘Elvis’ is a must-see this weekend.

Tom Parker took up to 50% of Elvis Presley’s earnings. He invented scandals to make himself more famous.