Demi Lovato on TV hides the wound with a wig, she was the victim of a domestic accident

Demi Lovato injured her face before going on TV as a guest of Jimmy Kimmel Live: first on Tik Tok, then to conductor Mark Rober she told what happened to her. To hide her deep cut on her forehead she wore a wig.

A small accident forced Demi Lovato to wear a wig for the interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles. He presented his new album, Holy Fvuck, out on August 19th with bob and bangs: the hair on the forehead served to cover one wound which she procured within hours of being a guest on the show. She showed it to fans on Tik Tok, then to the host Mark Rober explained the dynamics of the accident.

Demi Lovato shows the wound on Tik Tok

Two days ago the American singer and actress showed up on Tik Tok with a deep wound on her forehead, near the eyebrow. She wrote “Guess who hit his head on a crystal and now has to score points ahead of Kimmel, scheduled for tomorrow?” as a description of a video in which she shows her face in close-up. The wound is deep and for this reason the doctor who examined her was forced to put sutures on her.

To disguise the wound she chose to wear a wig for the Jimmy Kimmel Live show where she was a guest the following day. The host Mark Rober told the background of how the accident occurred.

The Demi Lovato accident

Demi Lovato, guest of the Mark Rober show, told what happened to her forehead: “So I was picking up something that fell on the floor. I’m a big fan of crystals, I have an amethyst about this high.” he explained by gesturing the height of the stone, describing it as very high. Then she continued, according to the People website:

I bent down to pick up what I had dropped and hit my head, yesterday I had to put three stitches on my face.

The wig would be the same one she wears in the video for her new song Substance.