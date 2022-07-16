Cristiano Ronaldo’s absurd summer and why Bayern will bet on him with Lewandowski at Barcelona. From Suarez to Dybala, from Belotti to Bernardeschi: the paradoxes of a market that no longer exists

Born in Florence on May 5, 1985, he is editor-in-chief and correspondent of Tuttomercatoweb. In RAI with 90 ° Minuto, Total Football and Blue Night, he worked for Radio Sportiva and for Il Messaggero

Never like this time, it was the summer in which many had to look at their identity cards, their past, their choices, and come to terms with the present. Cristiano Ronaldo from Madeira, Cristiano the Magnificent, Cristiano with that cry to stop the winds after every goal, Cristiano with 7 who has become an icon, a brand. Cristiano who was Real in Madrid, who sowed at Juventus without reaping Europe, who returned to Manchester hoping that his youth was eternal and instead time passes for everyone. Even for those like him who live on muscles and diets, on cryotherapy, on the obsessive pursuit of perfection. Cristiano Ronaldo ended up being too bulky at Juventus, he has also become a boulder on the accounts and on the future of United. In Erik ten Hag’s project there is no space for him, although the club’s posters say the opposite: CR7 is on the market, the journey of the seven churches, rightly, by Jorge Mendes, was aimed at finding him a new Cathedral. For Italy it costs too much and basically would prefer other shores. He will find him in Germany, at Bayern Munich. Because the Bavarians, Erling Haaland faded and now aware that the era of Robert Lewandowski is over and that he is destined for Barcelona, ​​think it well to take Ronaldo for a season and then calmly cultivate other dreams and goals for the year to come. After all, Bayern, such a large, structured, organized club, can also afford to take Ronaldo as a ‘ferryman’, as long as the Lewandowski soap opera at Barça is successful.

Suarez’s exam, Dybala’s doubts

Time has passed for many. Luis Suarez ended up early for a more than discussed Italian and Perugian exam and today, on July 15, he is without a team. It was Monza’s dream of a midsummer night but it seems that today the parties are too far apart to become reality. But the Vampire of Uruguay, who two years ago was among the greats of Europe, is now looking for a job. And what about Paulo Dybala: Inter has seduced him and for now frozen, given that, net of the proclamations and the large incoming market, they still have not managed to settle with Alexis Sanchez and find solutions for Edin Dzeko or Joaquin Correa. Roma are ready for the four-year anniversary but first they want to fix Nicolò Zaniolo’s future, perhaps at Juventus, if the formula will convince everyone. Napoli has made direct contacts, but first they want to understand if others will come out in front (Matteo Politano) before making offers. La Joya wants to solve everything by next week but it is clear that it is a different summer for everyone.

From Belotti to Bernardeschi’s America

It is that of the dominoes of the great defenders but even there, after all, everything has yet to be triggered except for the great shot Kalidou Koulibaly of Chelsea. It is the summer in which the 100 Million mister, Andrea Belotti, is always at the stake. Will it be worth it for him to wait a long time, maybe a leading role that hasn’t been promoted in a big one so far, to accept that of supporting actor, or to lower his economic demands and get back into the game in Italy? Federico Bernardeschi, in his own condition, preferred to pack his bags and announce in the Metaverse that he will go to Major League Soccer in Toronto. He like Lorenzo Insigne, in a league on an extraordinary rise, in a championship in fantastic evolution but still far from the great leagues in terms of quality. It is the summer in which many have come to terms with reality. Neymar has no offers, if not those of Newcastle where no great wants to go because, the Proloco del Tyneside does not want any, it is certainly not London and not even close to it. The transfer market has changed and then time passes. Even for the older ones. Even for those who, from Ronaldo onwards, find it hard to notice.