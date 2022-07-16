Cristiano Ronaldo the sad parable of a champion

None of us have forgotten the summer of 2018, when after a week of indiscretions, news in mid-air, mysterious apparitions on the hill, Cristiano Ronaldo became a player of the Juventus . Just him, the strongest in the world, the one who had enchanted him Stadium with an overhead goal in Champions League and the one we cursed at the Bernabeu for the rigor of our elimination. CR7 at Juve meant the concrete hope of chasing that Champions League, of winning everything and seeing other wonderful goals with our own eyes. Something happened, something didn’t, the relentless bomber worked in A league but little reached in Europe . The Portuguese ate three coaches, the first one in succession Allegri, Sarri And Pirlo because none of the three matched his idea of ​​the game. At the end of the third year, Cristiano Ronaldo got tired, packed his bags (which will not have been an easy feat), closed the garage and left with little grace. Once again we saw a wonderful champion in Juventus, but the truth is that we have already forgotten about him. Max Allegri told him last summer, having returned home in the meantime: stop offering yourself left and right, a player of your level (and your engagement), a jewel, a symbol cannot and must not lose its splendor.

In the end he decided for “his” Manchester United however, things did not go as he would have liked and today the CR7 story is back to square one. No plans to play in Europa League, desperately looking for a team … The story, widely addressed by sports and lifestyle commentators, teaches that a splendid generation of footballers has come to the end of the race. Not even Lionel Messi it is central to the project Paris Saint Germain (just 6 goals in 26 games), Neymar the French would like to sell it but it costs too much, Suarez until yesterday, the market man has no particular admirers. In the small of him the class of champions ofEuropejust one year ago: Insigne And Bernardeschi they had to emigrate to Toronto, a lot of money for a postmodern simulacrum football, Belotti ended badly with the Bull, Chiellini has decided to extend the activity in the sunny California because he doesn’t feel like quitting. Who will be after them we do not know yet, if they will be enough Mbappé, Haaland, Vlahovic or if we should wait for something else. Cristiano Ronaldo rises to the symbol of the end known to all, sooner or later it closes, but those who have been so high should look for a different epilogue.