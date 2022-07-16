Cristiano Ronaldo at Bayern Munich? / Transfer market, Salihamidzic: “We don’t follow him”

Transfer market news, Ronaldo at Bayern Munich in place of Lewandowski

In this summer of transfer market rumors are certainly not lacking and in the past few hours there has been a lot of talk about the possibility of seeing Cristiano Ronaldo at Bayern Munich. Although he is under contract with the Manchester United for another year, or until June 2023, the Portuguese champion did not join his teammates to begin the preparation and his agent Jorge Mendes would be looking for a new accommodation for the client.

De Ligt at Bayern Munich? / Calciomercato, Pimenta at J Medical and Chelsea don’t give up

Having been burned by the failure to qualify for the Champions League, Ronaldo would therefore be ready to greet the Red Devils for the second time after just one season. At the thirty-seven year old, it also seemed clear that the leaders of the club have no intention of bringing United back to very high levels both in England and in Europe given a subdued sign-up campaign and without forgetting the free transfer starts of both Matic, who has signed for Roma, that of Pogba, returned to Juventus.

Bundesliga, standings and results / Bayern Munich champion, Hertha-Hamburg play-off

Calciomercato news, the words of the ds on Cristiano Ronaldo at Bayern Munich

The transfer market summer should therefore not lead Cristiano Ronaldo at Bayern Munich. Combined with the rivals of the Chelsea and also al BarcelonaRonaldo looked like he could be a useful player to replace Robert Lewandowski, who is moving to the blaugrana, but the declarations of the sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic released to Sport1 highlight how this option must also be discarded: “I have a lot of respect for Cristiano Ronaldo, for his successes and his career. But I repeat that he was not and is not a target for us. ”

READ ALSO:

LIVE / Bayern Villarreal (final result 1-1): Chukwueze eliminates the Bavarians!

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED