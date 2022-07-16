COVID-19 vaccine does increase menstrual bleeding: study

According to a study published in the journal Sience, at least 42% of menstruating people who received the COVID-19 vaccine in early 2021 observed alterations in their menstruation, mainly bleeding that was greater than usual.

It should be remembered that since the application of the vaccine began, users of social networks reported having presented changes in their cycle, whether it was earlier, later, the discomfort increased or they had presented greater bleeding, for this reason a survey was carried out to 39 thousand people in the United States.

A new study, the largest to date, shows how the Covid vaccine can affect menstruation. Experts say that based on the findings, there is no cause for alarm.

These were the results of the study

42% reported having regular but heavier menstrual cycles

44% reported not having alterations after the vaccine

71% of people who do not menstruate, that is, by age range, by use of contraceptives or by hormonal treatment, reported having had mild to moderate intermenstrual bleeding, although this was more associated with age and childbirth history .

The people surveyed said they felt the changes in a period of about 7 days during the application of the first dose of the vaccine and from 8 to 14 days after the vaccine, while those who were vaccinated during their cycle, were the ones who presented an increase in his bleeding immediately, since it lasted from two to three months before returning to normal bleeding.

In this sense, the study concludes that the menstrual cycle is an inflammatory process that responds to stress stimuli, however this condition is not related to fertility, in addition to this, more studies are required to know if it is only a short-term effect and without major physical consequences.

