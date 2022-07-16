Congress receives individual reports and general report of the public account OFS fiscal year 2021

The Finance and Oversight Commission of the LXIV Legislature chaired by deputy María Guillermina Loaiza Cortero, accompanied by the president of the Permanent Commission and the president of the Political Coordination and Coordination Board (JCCP), Reyna Flor Báez Lozano and Rubén Terán Águila , respectively, received the individual reports and the general report on the result of the review and audit of the 2021 public account.

The superior auditor, María Isabel Maldonado Textle reported that, as every year, the Superior Audit Body (OFS) complies with the obligation established in article 74, section XIX, of the Superior Audit and Rendering of Accounts Law of the State of Tlaxcala and its Municipalities, effective as of January 1, 2020, to formulate and deliver to Congress, through the Finance and Oversight Commission, the reports no later than July 15 of the year following the audited year, in accordance with to what is established in articles 46 and 49 of the aforementioned law.

In the Green Room of the Legislative Palace, the individual reports were received by the deputies Miguel Ángel Covarrubias Cervantes, Diana Torrejón Rodríguez, Jorge Caballero Román, Jaciel González Herrera and Brenda Cecilia Villantes Rodríguez, as well as the technical team of the OFS and the responsible commission.

In her message, the president of the Finance and Control Commission, María Guillermina Loaiza Cortero, stated that this sovereignty has the responsibility of ensuring the accountability and transparency of the authorities that are in charge of executing the public resource, so they will be thoroughly reviewed and analyzed, in addition, qualified under the ruling bases approved by the plenary session of this sovereignty.

The foregoing to comply with the provisions of the Political Constitution of Tlaxcala, in its article 54, which establishes the powers of Congress, in its seventeenth section, in matters of auditing, to annually rule on the public accounts of the powers, municipalities, agencies self-employed and other auditable public entities, based on the report sent by the Superior Audit Body.

While the president of the Permanent Commission, Reyna Flor Baéz, pointed out that the local Congress assumes the commitment to carry out a detailed analysis of the documents that are submitted for consideration, in order to be able to determine in relation to the approval or not of the accounts. inherent public, in accordance with the guidelines.

“Those of us who are members of the LXIV Legislature will fulfill the corresponding function, in the respective control process, and we will disseminate, in a timely manner, the results of this work, which is always in favor of transparency and accountability, for the benefit of Tlaxcalan society. ”, he pointed.

The auditor of the OFS, María Maldonado Textle, pointed out that 108 individual reports and a general report were delivered, made up of three state powers, of which 10 dependencies of the Executive Power, 32 parastatal entities, seven autonomous organisms, one non-governmental sectorized, 60 municipalities and five Drinking Water commissions.

In addition, he publicly recognized all the staff of this institution, from quartermaster staff to managers, for their effort and commitment to the completion, timely delivery of the 2021 fiscal year reports.

