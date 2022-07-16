Column by Marcelo Contreras: Elvis is dead: long live the king of rock

After two and a half hours of film, the doubt persists. Will Baz Luhrmann’s portrayal of the king of rock have any impact on young audiences? Will it be resurrected thanks to the tape with a music video rhythm and a frenetic soundtrack? Will it repeat the effect of the biopic of The Doors (1991), who introduced Jim Morrison to a new generation?

Elvis leans towards the portrait of the king in the eyes of Colonel Tom Parker, a fairground gambler turned manager, negotiating an unusual 50-50 deal with the biggest solo star ever. The plot simplifies the complex trajectory of the star plagued by the greatest highlights and shadows, with Tom Hanks crashing into his version of Parker between makeup, prosthetics and an exaggerated Dutch accent. It is enough to check YouTube interviews of the original character to verify the implausible characterization, but functional to the carousel and cabaret vertigo of Luhrmann’s cinematography.

Hanks’ clumsiness is overcome thanks to the intense incarnation of Austin Butler, taking on Elvis with an attitude similar to that of Diego Boneta as Luis Miguel.: humanizes an extraordinary and charismatic figure, both caricatured and hermetic. Nevertheless, Luhrmann aborts part of the mission by barely hovering over his demons, broadly suggesting that Elvis succumbed to devoting himself to the public. He reduces his death on August 16, 1977, to a heart problem, an understatement considering the details of the autopsy. At age 42, he suffered from arteriosclerosis and liver damage, while fecal matter blocked his intestines, the product of a 22,000-calorie daily diet that raised his weight to 159 kilos. The narcotics regimen was equally insane. The year of his death, he consumed 199 recipes.

Luhrmann’s Elvis is moved by the assassinations of Martin Luther King and Robert Kennedy, as he lets go of his rejection of hippies, The Beatles and sympathy for Nixon, including a disconcerting visit to the White House.

“A black man taught him to sing and then he was crowned king,” accuses Little Richard in elvis is dead (1990) by Living Colour, a reflection of the African-American resentment of cultural appropriation shared by other legends such as Ray Charles. In that sense, this Elvis makes peace with the community claiming and paying tribute to the importance of black music and culture in his formationprinted in the self-confidence in clothing and gestures without the ties typical of their white skin, releasing wild eroticism with a direct impact on the female audience, overflowing with desire and debauchery.

To Presley he was seduced by gospel, blues and R&B, spiritual southern musictragic and horny, like the melancholy of country, which in the film only has a place in the innocuous Hank Snow, the star whom Elvis overshadowed as the opening act, registering the pioneer generational break he starred in.

In the spirit of exaggerating the black root to sympathize with the present, along with relegating other facets of his artistic heritage, this portrait of the king of rock flattens his character and softens the gloom. In return, Baz Luhrmann accomplishes the miracle of reviving his magnetism, synthesizing the rock star’s grandeur, parody, and charm.

Will it be able to interest new generations? Does not matter. This stranger to the young revives in a version where he is extinguished by his fans. For those of us who still believe in it, it resonates like gospel. If it lacks meaning, it is enjoyed as a dogma.