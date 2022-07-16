cinematographic universe of ‘The invisible agent’

the unseen agent (2022) is a thriller of action that offers us a show as robust as the one we could well expect from the russo brothers. Although, for now, perhaps the dramatic Cherry (2021) can continue to be considered Joe and Anthony’s best contribution to date. And what cannot surprise us in the least is that, due to its very possibilities, they want this Netflix film to constitute the beginning of a saga produced by the platform.

Not surprisingly, it is two of the greatest artificers in the Marvel Cinematic Universeas they have so far directed four feature films for him between Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) and the climactic avengers: edgame (2019). And, if they already declared at the time that they would want to return to the franchise for the adaptation of the comics of Secret Wars (1984-1985), lately there is talk of this possibility for the fifth installment of the Avengers.

With a story of this magnitude, which would involve an event similar to that of the fourth, we do not know if executive producer Kevin Feige and the Russo Brothers would reduce it to a single feature film or, at least, would propose to tell it to us in a pair as in the case of Thanos genocide. But, with the prospect of continuing the adventures of the unseen agent, we don’t know how sequels would affect their filming projects for the Marvel franchise.

The Russo Brothers have more stories to tell from ‘The Invisible Agent’

Netflix

“Part of our motivation to put together a cast like this, an amazing cast like this that can embody so many interesting characters, was hoping to create a kind of universe in which you would want to follow them all, either forward or backward from this moment in time that we captured in this first film, ”Anthony Russo explained to us at a press conference. “So yes, hopefully there will be more stories what to tell in the world of the unseen agent”.

And not only for a narrative or commercial desire. According to Joe Russo, while the adaptations on James Bond add up to “around sixty years” and that of Jason Bourne, about twenty if we consider only the films with Matt Damon (2002-2016) as the main actor and not the television miniseries with Richard Chamberlain (1988), “this it’s a story moderneither” and “is connected in many ways to some of the problems that are happening in the world right now.”

Therefore, if art reflects life, the Russo Brothers want to contribute their own in this sense with the presumed cinematographic universe about the intrigues of these members of the CIA. Although the unseen agent be pure entertainment. In addition, the younger of the two filmmakers assures that “the character [de Ryan Gosling] is extremely existential, quite funny, and we discover that fits our sense of humor” in “the kind of movie that would work well with today’s audiences”.

The future of the saga is also in the collaboration of the team

Netflix

But the future of this saga from netflix is not only in the hands of Famous filmmakers and screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, who had already written their four films for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but there are other influential people. “It is very important for us to work with the cast on the scripts”, also affirms Joe Russo at the press conference. “We want them to have emotional ownership of the characters.”

“And everyone here is a great storyteller, as well as an amazing actor. They all have an incredible wealth of experience, and we encourage all of our collaborators to bring that to the table,” continues the Cleveland-based filmmaker. “Anthony and I like to prepare so we can throw things away,” throw them away, and it’s accurate. “That’s really an old adage in movies, so always we are available for what happens at the moment”.

“If there’s something organic or funny, or someone says something funny, it doesn’t matter where it comes from, and if it works with the character and it works with the story, we’ll try it,” admits Joe Russo. “And everyone here they brought dialogues, jokes, accents of characters in a way that really rounded out the movie and made it that much more colorful.” This is what happens with the art in which more people take part, and the case of the unseen agent it was not going to be different.



