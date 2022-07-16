Christopher Nolan’s gift for Inception fans

Christopher Nolan He is one of the most creative directors today.. At least, when it comes to plot complexity. His particular style creates a density of temporal lines in which it is often difficult to know where one stands as a spectator.

Each film has its details: In Memento we discover minute by minute what happens but also what happened, we don’t know everything about the story, just like his character; in Interstellarthe punctilious study of the hand of the theoretical physicist Kip Thorne made that many people did not understand much of the journey that the character makes played by Matthew McCounaghey nor its consequences on Earth.

Gordon-Lewitt and DiCaprio are some of the members of the great cast of the film

In this case, a drawing made by hand by Cristopher himself that helps to understand another of his films: Inception. This film, which is about Dom Cobb (Leonardo Dicaprio), who is an expert in the art of appropriating, during sleep, the secrets of the other’s subconscious. Cobb’s uncanny ability has made him a highly sought-after man in the world of espionage, but it has also condemned him to being a fugitive and therefore giving up a normal life. His only chance to change his life will be to do exactly the opposite of what he has always done: inception, which consists of implanting an idea in the subconscious instead of removing it. However, his plan is complicated by the intervention of someone who seems to predict his every move, someone only Cobb can discover.

The profound analysis of dreams, their consequences, the reason for their existence and, above all, the difficulty in understanding what a dream is and what is real, make inception be one of the most captivating films of Nolanto such an extent that its open ending leaves the spectators free to interpret what is happening.

The “map” of the movie

Well, what Nolan left his fans is a map of the plot, recounting the different levels in which each stage of the script is found, his points of attack and other annotations that guide a little in the beautiful labyrinth that this film turns out to be. Of course, it is better understood once the film has been seen, since otherwise it is difficult to locate oneself.

Related news

inception, released in 2010, was a tremendous success, both cinematographically and financially. Its collection was close to 1 billion dollars, while it received 4 Oscar Awards from 8 nominations. It is currently available on the streaming service of HBOMax.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here .