Christian Pulisic declared that he is excited to play against Ochoa and AméricaMediotiempo

Pure respect! Christian Pulisicscorer of the United States National Teamdeclared that he is excited to be able to face William Ochoa. The Chelseathe team to which the American belongs, will be measured against America club in a friendly match in the city of Las Vegas.

Ochoa is the nicest guy: Pulisic

During an interview with ESPN, the striker was asked Chelsea on “controversial” t-shirt that he showed in the Concacaf World Cup Qualifying for Qatar 2022. In the 2-0 victory of the stars and stripes team before the Mexican teamPulisic “answered him on the court” to Memo Ochoa.

In the press conference prior to said match, the Mexican goalkeeper stated that “Mexico is the mirror in which the United States wants to see itself”. The words of the World Cup goalkeeper prompted Captain America to score the 2-0 goal and show a shirt that said “The man in the mirror”.

“Yes, it will be great, we are very excited. The last time we faced Mexico I spoke with him (Ochoa). He is the nicest guy. I have nothing against himand he told me that He did not mean anything with his statement. I also said that I didn’t mean anything with what I did,” Pulisic told ESPN.

“Personally nothing. It happened two minutes before the game and I just decided to write it. I thought it was a good time to do it and that’s what happened. I’m excited to play against them and against him (Ochoa) too“.

