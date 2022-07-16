Christian Bale’s The God Butcher Hat Elevates Thor: Love And Thunder

Thor: love and thunder is out and fans finally get a chance to see Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher in action. As a huge fan of Jason Aaron and Esad Ribic’s Thor: god of thunder career from which it originated, I was excited to see Gorr finally appear in a movie. While not entirely comical, this version of Gorr worked exceptionally well in love and thunder. I would go so far as to say that he is Marvel’s best single villain in a movie so far. He may not be Thanos or Loki, but for a one-picture threat, Gorr is just amazing.

In the comics, Gorr despises the gods after learning that they are real and that none of them helped his people who did nothing but pray as they died from droughts and disasters. After receiving the Necrosword from Knull, essentially the symbiote god, Gorr sets out to kill the gods who did nothing for his faithful people. In the film, Gorr watches his daughter die from her barren world and proceeds to meet Rapu, Gorr’s god who openly doesn’t care about his own people. Gorr kills Rapu with the Necrosword when he chooses it, and decides to continue his unholy crusade. He’s a little more nuanced in the comics, but when you have various issues to develop, that will happen.

In a film that revolves around different types of love, Gorr represents the dark side of that feeling. While we often idealize a willingness to do anything for the people we love, this mindset can have a downside. Driven mad by the pain of losing his daughter, a process described by Vision in Wanda Vision as “persevering in love”, Gorr does horrible things to others out of love. He kills Falligar the Behemoth, the huge white monster god that Thor praises, as well as viler gods like Rapu. Love drives him to do evil, just as it motivates our protagonists to do good. He becomes a hypocrite, no better than the gods he hates, and he does it out of love.

In this way, there is a clear thematic parallel between him and Jane Foster, in that what gives them the strength to achieve their goals also kills them faster. In the end, Jane uses it out of healthy love, as she wants to protect Thor and the people she loves. Meanwhile, Gorr uses the tool on him out of revenge, as it corrupts and eats away at him even more. It’s both sides of love, making Gorr potentially the most thematically consistent villain with his only Marvel movie.

Another unique aspect of Gorr is that he is one of the few unique Marvel villains whose death makes sense. Most of the time, it seems like Marvel doesn’t want to bring an actor back or can’t explain in-universe how a villain would stay in jail. For Gorr, death is the inevitable end of his journey. The Necroblade is killing him as he uses it, an appropriate cost for all the kills he causes with it. It would make no sense for Gorr to live on, since the ultimate price of finding him is his inability to live with his newly resurrected daughter,

Gorr is an excellent villain despite his differences from his comic counterpart. He illustrates the themes of Thor: love and thunder brilliantly through how he becomes the very thing he swore to destroy. His goals and motivations are relevant to the film’s message, Bale played him beautifully, and both his death and his moment of redemption feel deserved. Gorr has taken his place as my only favorite Marvel villain, and one of the best at that.